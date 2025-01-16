Office of Chief Justice establishes Court Online

Court Online allows law practitioners the ease of managing their court appearance diaries and court evidence instantaneously online.

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) is implementing Court Online, a cloud-based collaboration solution that provides a platform for law firms to conduct several court-related functions online.

According to a statement, Court Online is an e-filing, digital case management and evidence management system for the High Courts of South Africa. It provides law practitioners/litigants with the opportunity to file documentation electronically online anywhere and anytime without being physically present at court.

It also allows law practitioners the ease of managing their court appearance diaries and court evidence instantaneously online.

The OCJ is an established national department proclaimed by the president in August 2010. It is located within the public service to support the chief justice as the head of the Judiciary and the head of the Constitutional Court.

“In line with the vision of the Office of the Chief Justice to adopt a digitised, accessible court system, the Western Cape High Court will be implementing Court Online in a phased approach,” according to the OCJ.

“The rollout will occur in three phases, which are subject to change review. All existing laws, rules, practices and directives must be adhered to. Where utilisation of the Court Online system is not compatible with the practice directives, a solution or method as near as possible to the intention of the rules of this court must be applied during phase one. Any such deviation must be communicated to the registrar.”

In preparation for the processing of any matter on the Court Online system, practitioners are required to register beforehand and initiate all cases for their firms on Court Online.

Foreign nationals registered with the Legal Practice Council, but who do not possess a South African identity number, should contact the Court Online support helpdesk (010 493 2600) for assistance with registration, notes the OCJ.

All new cases initiated from 2 December 2024 must be uploaded onto Court Online.

“The registrar responsible for managing the Court Online must keep a register of all cases issued.

“In-person litigants must be referred to the Court Online service desk situated in the general office, where designated court staff will assist with registration of the individual/legal practitioner and the process of uploading of the case documents onto Court Online,” says OCJ.