OmniContact helps marketers comply with POPIA, says Saicom

OmniContact enables marketers to segment and target audiences, ensuring both compliance and engagement.

The rise in spam calls, consumer complaints, and pressure from the Information Regulator (InfoReg) to curb cold calling has pushed direct marketers to find more compliant ways to reach audiences.

Led by advocate Pansy Tlakula, InfoReg ensures organisations protect South Africans' data privacy under the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). Earlier this year, the regulator issued its first enforcement noticein response to a direct marketing complaint.

In an interview at ITWeb's Governance, Risk, and Compliance Summit, Tlakula said that telemarketing by telephone constitutes electronic communication and therefore requires adherence to POPIA.

Charl van Vollenhoven, chief infrastructure at Saicom, suggests that their OmniContact platform offers a solution when it comes to compliance. Saicom provides cloud-based communications software and services, aiming to enable seamless collaboration across platforms.

Van Vollenhoven says OmniContact can be used by businesses of all sizes – from small businesses and sales teams to large enterprises and call centers – to transform their customer interactions. The platform enhances customer communication while ensuring POPIA compliance, providing a framework for ethical marketing practices.

"The POPI Act has a profound effect on direct- and tele-marketing, as it not only changes how companies interact with potential customers but also how they collect and handle personal information. Companies must prioritise data protection and privacy in their operations, which can lead to a more respectful and responsible marketing environment,” adds Van Vollenhoven.

OmniContact uses AI and cloud technology, and automates repetitive tasks, helping direct marketers reduce manual data entry and minimise the risk of human error that could lead to data breaches or non-compliance.

The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting ethical marketing and ensuring its members align with regulatory standards.