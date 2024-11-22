Omnisient achieves ISO27001 certification to keep customers’ data even safer

(Image: Supplied)

Omnisient, a global leader in privacy-preserving data collaboration, has achieved certification under the internationally recognised ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard.

Omnisient enables enterprises to unlock insights from sensitive consumer data without exposing personal information. Its platform supports secure data collaboration and analysis for diverse use cases, including financial inclusion, fraud prevention and precision marketing, while adhering to global privacy laws like GDPR and POPIA.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the global standard for information security management, with UKAS accreditation ensuring the certification was rigorously assessed by a globally recognised authority. For security and IT professionals, this certification demonstrates verified security standards, regulatory compliance and an added layer of trust, all critical for enterprise partnerships. Omnisient has proven its ability to protect data for over 100 enterprise clients and over 160 million consumers through robust risk management and advanced technical controls.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification underscores Omnisient’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining the highest standards of information security for its enterprise clients.

“The risk of data breaches has long been one of the biggest barriers to data collaboration,” said Jon Jacobson, CEO of Omnisient. “We believe that data collaboration drives good things for society, consumers and businesses. Our certification is a reflection of how seriously we take security for our clients and their customers, giving them peace of mind that they are fully protected and compliant with global privacy regulations. This achievement allows them to collaborate with confidence, unlocking valuable insights while safeguarding trust.”

Established in South Africa in 2019, Omnisient has been recognised by the World Economic Forum, Fast Company, TechCrunch and Finovate for the impact its privacy-enhancing technology is having on growing financial inclusion through the fast and secure access to new sources of alternative data by banks and insurers.

Click on the link below to view Omnisient’s certificate:

https://cvs.babcert.com/babcert.asp?c=239216&v=6p2h85ke5x