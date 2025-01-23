Omnisient launches AI tool to bring ChatGPT-like simplicity to drawing answers from complex data

Making data insights accessible to all. (Image: Omnisient)

Omnisient, a global leader in secure data collaboration, has launched a revolutionary AI-powered feature that makes data insights accessible to everyone. With this new tool, business leaders can ask simple, natural-language questions to analyse anonymised first-party consumer data securely – no technical skills required.

This new feature works much like ChatGPT, but instead of searching the entire internet, it queries secure, anonymised consumer data housed in the Omnisient platform. Over 100 businesses use the Omnisient platform, many of whom have limited data science skills for interrogating the rich data assets housed in the platform. Users can now get instant, privacy-protected answers within a secure environment. This innovation brings the simplicity of ChatGPT to consumer data, helping business leaders draw new insights from data faster than ever before.

This new feature will debut at Microsoft’s AI event on 23 January 2025, where business leaders, developers and AI professionals are gathering for a day of insights, hands-on workshops and networking with Microsoft experts. The tool will be showcased at Microsoft’s Retail and Financial Services stands, demonstrating its transformative potential for these industries.

Accessing data insights is now easier

Traditionally, understanding combined data from different sources required skilled data scientists and time-consuming processes. Omnisient’s new feature changes this by enabling users to simply type a question like: “What customer behaviours overlap between retail and banking data?” or “What patterns emerge when retail, banking and bureau data are combined?” The system quickly provides clear answers and visual insights from anonymised data, such as graphs or charts, in moments.

Omnisient CEO Jon Jacobson explains: “Our approach is a game-changer because it focuses on securely analysing information within our platform, where all data is anonymised, protected and accessible only with explicit permission from data owners. By integrating advanced AI, we’ve enabled users – regardless of technical expertise – to draw answers from a cross-industry ecosystem of 100 enterprises. This ensures faster decision-making and broader access to critical insights, all while safeguarding consumer privacy and company intellectual property.”

Removing technical barriers for business leaders for faster insights

By eliminating the technical barrier and giving business leaders access to the answers they need using conversational language, this innovation supports faster, smarter business decisions. For example, marketing teams can quickly identify trends, finance departments can assess risks and strategists can uncover new opportunities – all without waiting for technical support. This speeds up decision-making and empowers teams to act with confidence.

Built for accuracy and trust

To ensure reliable results, Omnisient’s platform uses pre-designed templates and examples, making it easier for the AI to generate accurate answers. The system is designed to handle questions about complex data while remaining intuitive for everyday users.

Secure and scalable via Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI

The tool operates through a secure chat-based interface, hosted on Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI, ensuring that all interactions are private and protected.

“This new functionality is a game-changer. By removing barriers to data analysis, we’re enabling more organisations to harness the power of their data while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security. It’s not just about simplifying access to insights – it’s about empowering businesses to innovate and grow while making meaningful contributions to society,” says Jacobson.

See it in action

Watch a three-minute overview of the new feature here:

https://youtu.be/kI8nGsB_Nd4