Omoda, Jaecoo ready hybrid, EV models for SA

Omoda and Jaecoo South Africa will expand the J5 range with hybrid and fully-electric models.

Chery Group’s sub-brands Omoda and Jaecoo South Africa are expanding their hybrid and fully-electric vehicle portfolio, with the introduction of new models in August.

According to a statement, the new derivatives will broaden the local J5 range to include internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and fully-electric vehicles.

The J5 SHS will pair a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with hybrid assistance, while the J5 battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be Jaecoo’s first fully-electric vehicle in the market.

In the statement, the company says the hybrid J5 SHS produces 165kW and 295N.m of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels.

The J5 BEV will be powered by a 58.9kWh LFP battery pack, which supplies energy to a permanent magnet synchronous motor positioned on the front axle. The system produces 155kW and 288N.m of torque.

“The imminent arrival of the J5 SHS and J5 BEV marks an exciting new chapter for our brand in South Africa,” says Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for Omoda and Jaecoo South Africa and iCaur South Africa.

“With the J5 now available in ICE, hybrid and fully-electric form, the range is better positioned to meet the varied needs of local motorists. Importantly, these new models allow us to bring a more premium-feeling ownership experience into the affordable electrified space, offering customers advanced technology, strong efficiency and generous specification without losing sight of value.”