New entrant in SA’s electric SUV segment

Chery sub-brand iCaur introduces two new derivatives of the V23 in South Africa.

Chery South Africa’s sub-brand iCaur has unveiled the latest additions to the local market’s electric SUV segment.

The iCaur V23 is a retro-styled electric SUV available in two derivatives: the 2WD and AWD, according to a statement.

The new offerings expand the brand’s local line-up alongside the 03T, notes the company.

The 2WD employs a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels, and a 60kWh battery, providing a New European Driving Cycle (NEDC)-estimated range of 360km.

The AWD derivative offers a dual-motor setup that produces 155kW and 292N.m of torque. It is fitted with an 82kWh battery, with an NEDC-estimated range of 430km on a single charge, says the statement.

“The V23 has been designed to offer value in the electric SUV segment, while introducing South Africans to iCaur’s distinctive approach to electric mobility,” says Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at iCaur South Africa and Omoda and Jaecoo South Africa.

“The 2WD delivers strong value proposition, combining distinctive design, practical packaging, generous standard specification and efficient electric performance in a package that makes a compelling case for everyday electric SUV ownership.”

The V23 isn’t new to the Chery Group’s new energy vehicle portfolio within the local market.

In 2023, the Chinese automaker announced availability of the Omodo and Jaecoo electric vehicle (EV) models in the South African market.

The EV models are at the forefront of Chery’s new electrification strategy , which it says is premised on intelligent mobility.

The 2WD will retail for R519 900, while the AWD derivate will retail for R669 900.