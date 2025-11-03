On the road to next-gen logistics: Nebula builds out future-proof capabilities

Moepi Matome, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Nebula.

Building on a 24-year track record in the supply chain and logistics sector, Nebula Logistics Africa is moving to harness next-generation technologies to meet the changing demands of a digital world.

Moepi Matome, Nebula’s CIO, says Nebula is building on its proud track record by digitally transforming operations and harnessing technologies such as AI, robotics and digital twins to take the organisation into a new era.

A proud history

Nebula Logistics Africa, originally established in 2001 as Barloworld Logistics, has a long-standing history in delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions. After a period during which the business was held for sale, it was acquired in 2022 by Nebula, one of its trusted service partners, and rebranded as Nebula Logistics Africa, ushering in a new chapter while building on more than two decades of experience and expertise.

The company was initially created as a dedicated logistics business, built on decades of in-house supply chain expertise. Leveraging experience in managing complex, high-performance supply chains, it was designed to deliver world-class logistics solutions across industries.

From inception, the company delivered integrated supply chain, transport and logistics solutions across South Africa and beyond. Its combination of industrial insight, innovative solutions and a strong regional footprint positioned it as a strategic partner – helping clients reduce costs and improve efficiency. This pioneering spirit continues to drive Nebula Logistics Africa.

Expansion and growth

Traditionally focused on large multinational clients, Nebula Logistics Africa has expanded to serve small and medium clients. Being part of the Nebula group provides access to additional warehouse facilities, in-house specialists and a range of software systems, enabling the delivery of tailored solutions for both simple and complex supply chain needs

Matome says Nebula’s growth is driven by its people and culture. The team blends corporate discipline with entrepreneurial agility, embraces technology, nurtures talent, gives back to communities and delivers long-term value – building a sustainable future for generations to come.

Among the company’s key milestones are a move to formally embed diversity, inclusion and socio-economic development into the heart of the organisation. In 2023, a flagship initiative was a work readiness programme for young people living with disabilities, providing four months of practical, skills-based training. Two participants secured employment, demonstrating a commitment to a more inclusive and empowered workforce.

In 2024, the company successfully integrated multiple standalone systems – warehouse, transport and inventory planning – via its in-house cloud middleware, delivering a complex, end-to-end solution for a leading global telecommunications client.

Earlier this year, Nebula launched what is believed to be the first Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP) in the local supply chain sector, giving employees a stake in the business and reinforcing a culture of ownership and shared success.

In addition, a project for a leading global sportswear apparel client earned Nebula Logistics Africa a Silver award at the recent Logistics Achiever Awards (LAA), reflecting operational excellence and innovation driven by empowering and implementing ideas from frontline teams.

Matome says: “These milestones represent more than just operational achievements – they showcase Nebula’s dedication to client impact, innovation, people empowerment and shaping future generations.”

Market differentiators

Matome notes that Nebula is proudly South African, grounded in local realities while delivering solutions that meet global standards. The company navigates South Africa’s logistics complexity with ingenuity, agility and practical problem-solving, turning challenges into measurable results.

Its strength lies in its people, partnerships and integrated services. With specialised in-house talent, Nebula serves clients of all sizes across many industries, working closely with them and leveraging insights from operations teams to provide sustainable solutions and adapt quickly to change.

Growth plans and strategy

Nebula operates in a competitive and challenging landscape, where cost efficiency matters, but client value always comes first. Sustainability, long-term partnerships and strategic engagement remain at the heart of its approach.

After two years focused on stabilising operations, the company now balances protecting core clients with purposeful growth – through organic expansion, cross-selling, upselling and new opportunities. The company aims to be South Africa’s go-to end-to-end supply chain partner, leveraging local B-BBEE credentials, value-added services and deep industry expertise.

Long-term partnerships with clients and service providers enable strategic investment and shared growth. With experience across retail, automotive, apparel and agriculture, Nebula is maximising its core business, exploring adjacent opportunities and looking to expand its cross-border footprint. Through strategic innovation, technology and people-driven initiatives, the company delivers measurable client impact while shaping an inclusive, empowered and sustainable workforce – redefining the future of supply chain excellence in South Africa.

Digital-first supply chains

Matome says Nebula is embracing three key technology trends shaping the future of supply chains: “We are harnessing artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable smarter demand forecasting, predictive analytics and autonomous decision-making to optimise inventory, transport and overall performance,” he says. “We are also using robotic process automation (RPA) to automate repetitive tasks, freeing teams for higher-value work, with plans to scale across multiple areas. Another promising technology is digital twin simulation, using virtual workflow replicas to allow clients to simulate disruptions, optimise operations and make decisions without real-world risk, so improving resilience and agility.”

The company is also exploring enhanced e-commerce solutions and strategies to help clients better serve South Africa’s informal and fragmented markets.

Trusted partners

Matome believes Nebula Logistics Africa’s success is underpinned by its ability to leverage technology to meet clients’ needs. A robust IT foundation is central to driving efficiency, innovation and data-driven decision-making, ensuring the company can attract and retain clients while delivering cutting-edge solutions, he says. Partners are crucial in underpinning this IT foundation.

“RDB has been a trusted partner since 2009, playing a critical role in our transition to the cloud. Their expertise in database administration ensured a seamless migration, and they continue to support Nebula’s database environments across multiple cloud platforms, enabling reliable and scalable operations,” he says.

He explains that RDB has been instrumental in modernising Nebula’s IT environment, particularly during the adoption of cloud technologies and the enhancement of its security posture. Its expertise continues to support a secure, stable and agile IT infrastructure, enabling Nebula to confidently advance into the next phases of its growth.