One size shouldn’t fit all in IT managed services

Jessica Buck, Lead Service Manager: Network Management Services Department, Sourceworx.

Changing market demands and fast-emerging new technologies can drive complexity for IT teams already under pressure due to a lack of skills and resources. Managed services can help overcome these challenges, but these services must be bespoke and customised to deliver real returns.

This is according to Jessica Buck, Lead Service Manager for the Network Management Services Department at Sourceworx, a specialist managed IT services, project management, software and security firm.

Buck says revenue in the local managed services market is growing steadily as organisations grapple with implementing digital transformation in the face of ongoing skills shortages. “Some of the most critical skills shortages exist in specialisations most needed for digital transformation – such as network and systems engineers, ICT security and applications and development programming,” she says. “These skills shortages are driving organisations to tap into shared skills resources in the form of managed services.”

However, many managed services offerings are available as standardised, one-size-fits-all products, she says. “In an ever-changing environment, business strategies and requirements are continually evolving: they should not be locked in to a rigid managed service agreement where they pay for services they don’t need, can’t obtain services they actually need and can’t partner with the service provider to adapt the service provision in line with their needs.”

Sourceworx has built its success on flexibility, bringing bespoke, customisable solutions to meet each customer’s needs and objectives, she says. The Sourceworx managed services team manages, supports and enhances hardware, software, network systems, cabling and cyber security, with 24/7 support, continuous network monitoring and proactive maintenance.

“We take a proprietary ‘software factory’ approach to provide tailored solutions to meet each company’s specific IT needs. Our team's dedication to crafting personalised IT services has established us as a formidable force in the industry,” Buck says.