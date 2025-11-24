One80 Technology Group achieves HPE Aruba Gold Partner status, unlocking next-generation networking for customers

One80 Technology Group has been awarded HPE Aruba Gold Partner status.

One80 Technology Group is proud to announce that it has been awarded HPE Aruba Gold Partner status, a major milestone that recognises the company's depth of expertise in designing, deploying and managing modern, secure networks.

Backed by more than two decades of experience in network infrastructure, fibre, wireless and security solutions across Africa and the UK, this new accreditation strengthens an already close collaboration between One80 and HPE Aruba Networking.

What this means for One80's customers

Most importantly, One80 customers stand to gain the most from its HPE Aruba Gold Partner status.

Assured expertise and best-practice design

Customers can be confident their network is designed and implemented by engineers who meet Aruba’s highest technical standards. This means better coverage, capacity and performance – from guest WiFi and conferencing to back-office and operational systems.

More reliable, secure connectivity

By combining Aruba’s zero trust-ready security (including ClearPass NAC and policy-based access) with One80’s end-to-end network and security practice, organisations gain robust protection for users, devices and applications – on-site, in the cloud and at the edge.

Faster troubleshooting and less downtime

Aruba Central’s AI-driven analytics and automation give One80's support teams real-time visibility into what’s happening on your network. One80 can identify issues before they impact guests, staff or critical systems, cutting downtime and support noise.

Better economics and lifecycle planning

Through the Gold partnership, customers can benefit from improved commercial offerings and flexible consumption models, including Aruba solutions available as a service through HPE GreenLake. That helps align network investments with business needs and cashflow, rather than large, infrequent capex cycles.

Future-ready networks for modern experiences

Whether you’re a hotel delivering “home-grade” streaming experiences to every room, a campus needing secure connectivity for thousands of users or a distributed enterprise connecting branches and remote workers, One80 and Aruba together provide a scalable, cloud-managed foundation for what comes next.

What Gold Partner status means

Within the HPE Partner Ready for Networking programme, Gold is a high-tier accreditation reserved for partners that meet stringent technical certification, skills and customer success criteria. Gold partners are recognised for their advanced competencies, certified engineers and proven track record delivering complex HPE Aruba solutions – from campus switching and enterprise WiFi to SD-WAN and network security.

For One80, this status formalises what its customers already experience: a team that lives and breathes networking, backed by the full power of HPE Aruba’s AI-driven, cloud-managed portfolio. This includes Aruba Central for AIOps and automation, Aruba ESP for unified edge-to-cloud architecture, advanced switching and WiFi, ClearPass for network access control and zero trust, and EdgeConnect SD-WAN for resilient, application-aware connectivity.

A stronger One80, backed by HPE Aruba

Attaining Gold Partner status is more than a badge; it reshapes how One80 delivers value:

Deeper technical bench

One80's engineers follow Aruba’s advanced certification paths, giving customers access to specialists in WiFi design, switching, NAC, SD-WAN and secure edge networking.

Enhanced access to tools and labs

As a Gold Partner, One80 benefits from Aruba lab environments, design resources and best-practice frameworks, helping it architect smarter, more resilient networks from day one.

Closer alignment with product roadmaps

One80 gains earlier insight into Aruba’s innovation roadmap – from AI-powered operations to new security capabilities – allowing the company to plan customer environments that stay current for longer.

Stronger vendor backing

Gold partners enjoy elevated support channels and co-engagement with Aruba experts on strategic and complex projects, which reduces risk and accelerates time to value for customers.

For One80’s teams, this partnership is a catalyst: it validates years of investment in people, process and platforms, and it positions One80 to take on larger, more mission-critical network transformation projects across hospitality, enterprise, education, retail and beyond.

Moving forward, together

One80 Technology Group’s journey has always been about more than hardware and cables – it’s about networks that improve how people feel, work, live and learn. Becoming an HPE Aruba Gold Partner is a key step in that journey, deepening its ability to design and manage intelligent, secure networks that keep your organisation connected and competitive.

For existing customers, this announcement reaffirms that your network is in expert hands. For organisations exploring a network refresh or a move to AI-powered, cloud-managed networking, it’s an invitation: partner with a team recognised by HPE Aruba for excellence, and build a network that’s ready for the future.