One80 Technology Group achieves HPE Juniper Elite Partner status, unlocking next-gen networking for customers

One80 Technology Group has been appointed an HPE Juniper Elite Partner, marking a major milestone in its networking and cloud journey and signalling expanded capabilities for customers looking to modernise their networks for AI, cloud and security-first workloads.

The recognition comes as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) completes its acquisition of Juniper Networks, bringing together two industry-leading portfolios into a single, AI-driven networking powerhouse. For One80’s customers, this Elite status means deeper technical expertise, closer alignment with HPE’s roadmap and access to a broader range of solutions spanning campus, data centre, SD-WAN and secure cloud networking.

What this means for One80 customers

For customers, the HPE Juniper Elite partnership is less about badges and more about outcomes.

1. Stronger assurance and lower risk

Elite status signals that One80 has been technically and commercially vetted at the highest level. Customers gain confidence that architectures, configurations and best practices are aligned with vendor standards and backed by joint support from HPE and Juniper teams.

2. Access to broader, integrated solutions

Customers can tap into an expanded portfolio that includes:

High-performance routing and switching for data centres and service-provider-grade networks.

Next-generation campus and branch networking with embedded AI operations.

Secure remote access, SD-WAN and SASE-style architectures.

Tight integration with cloud and hybrid environments.

Because HPE is unifying these capabilities into a cloud-native, AI-driven portfolio, customers can move away from fragmented, multi-vendor complexity and towards a more coherent, end-to-end strategy.

3. Better life cycle support, from strategy to run

As an Elite partner, One80 has access to tools, funding programmes and specialised training that directly enhance customer experience. That means:

More robust discovery and assessment services.

Co-architected designs with HPE/Juniper solution architects.

Accelerated proof-of-concept (POC) programmes.

Enhanced escalation paths and support SLAs.

All of this helps customers adopt modern networking technologies faster, while reducing project risk and operational overhead.

What HPE Juniper Elite Partner status means

Elite status represents the top tier of partnership in the HPE and Juniper ecosystem. Achieving it typically requires:

Proven design and delivery capability on complex networking projects.

Multiple advanced technical certifications and specialisations.

Demonstrated customer success and strong deployment track record.

Ongoing investment in training, labs and life cycle services.

For One80, this formalises years of focus on secure, high-performance networks and cloud infrastructure. It recognises the company’s ability to architect, deploy and support solutions that span HPE’s edge-to-cloud portfolio and Juniper’s AI-native networking technologies.

In practice, Elite status translates into priority access to HPE and Juniper engineering teams, roadmap insights and partner-exclusive programmes that One80 can leverage on behalf of customers.

A bigger, smarter networking stack for One80

With HPE’s acquisition of Juniper now complete, the combined portfolio doubles the size of HPE’s networking business and creates a full, modern IP stack optimised for hybrid cloud and AI-driven workloads.

As an HPE Juniper Elite Partner, One80 can now bring customers:

AI-native network operations to proactively detect and resolve issues.

to proactively detect and resolve issues. End-to-end secure networking from campus and branch to data centre and cloud.

from campus and branch to data centre and cloud. Consumption-based models via HPE GreenLake and related services.

via HPE GreenLake and related services. Integrated wired, wireless and security architectures designed for zero trust.

This positions One80 to design and deliver networking platforms that are “AI for the network and networking for AI”, aligning with HPE’s strategic focus on AI-led infrastructure.

Accelerating the journey to AI-ready networking

Modern organisations are increasingly data- and AI-driven, with applications and workloads spanning on-premises, multiple clouds and the edge. HPE’s acquisition of Juniper is designed to address exactly this convergence, creating an AI-native networking foundation that can keep up with demanding, latency-sensitive and security-critical workloads.

With its new HPE Juniper Elite Partner status, One80 is positioned as a trusted guide on that journey. Customers can expect:

Strategic guidance on evolving from legacy networks to AI-ready architectures.

Architectures that prioritise user experience, security and observability.

Ongoing optimisation as HPE and Juniper roll out new AI and automation capabilities.

Looking ahead

Becoming an HPE Juniper Elite Partner is a significant step in One80 Technology Group’s growth – one that deepens its ability to help organisations build faster, smarter and more secure networks.

For customers, it means a single partner that combines local expertise with global technology leadership, backed by one of the industry’s most comprehensive, AI-driven networking portfolios.

As HPE continues to integrate Juniper’s technologies and expand its partner ecosystem, One80 will be at the forefront – turning that innovation into real-world value for its customers.