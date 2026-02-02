Only a week left to nominate women making waves in SA's tech

Submit your nominations for exceptional women in South Africa’s tech industry by 8 February.

There are just seven days left to submit nominations for the 2026 Wired4Women Awards, with entries closing on 8 February.

If there is a woman in the tech industry you admire and think deserves recognition, please make sure she is nominated.

Now in its third year, the Wired4Women Awards programme is presented by ITWeb Brainstorm in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum, with Telkom as lead sponsor. Since launching in 2024, the programme has become a powerful platform for celebrating excellence and advancing gender inclusion in the local tech sector.

The 13 categories reflect the breadth of roles and contributions made by women in tech – from C-suite leadership to entrepreneurship and innovation, to tech-for-good initiatives and rising talent.

CIO of the Year

CISO of the Year

Tech Business Leader

Tech Entrepreneur

Tech Innovator

Tech for Good

Channel Achiever of the Year

Rising Star – Security (≤35 years)

(≤35 years) Rising Star – AI and Data Innovation (≤35 years)

and Data Innovation (≤35 years) Rising Star – Coding and Software Development (≤35 years)

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazing Career in ICT

If you know a woman whose work deserves recognition, now is the time to act.

Nominations close on Sunday, 8 February at 23:59 (SAST). Submit your nominations here.