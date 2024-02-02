Open Access Data Centres launches new partner programme

Greg Sellars, head of brand and communications at WIOCC Group.

Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a WIOCC Group company, has launched an exclusive channel partner programme in the DRC, Nigeria, and South Africa.

OADC says the programme, called CODI, aims to establish colocation and ecosystem partnerships to advance Africa’s digital transformation. The intention is to enable telcos, ICT companies and ISPs to bolster service delivery and sustain optimum levels of service.

Affiliation to the programme gives partners access to six hyperscale, Tier-III facilities located in the DRC, Nigeria, and South Africa. Partners are eligible to receive special discounts, incentives, rewards, sales tools, marketing tools and support.

OADC adds that there are over 30 edge data centres deployed across South Africa. These data centres support service providers to extend their network reach and facilitate the growing requirement for content storage, processing, and delivery at the network edge.

Greg Sellars, head of brand and communications at WIOCC Group, says 'The CODI Partner Programme provides a platform where clients can expand their product offerings and seamlessly extend their business across all ecosystems in an open and transparent environment.”



Partners can build their own solutions based on bespoke private suites or multiple, single, half and quarter racks within shared spaces across OADC core and edge facilities.