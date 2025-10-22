OpenAI enters browser wars with ChatGPT Atlas

OpenAI’s Atlas is an AI-powered browser built on ChatGPT technology.

OpenAI has launched Atlas, a new AI-powered browser built on ChatGPT technology and positioned to challenge industry giants Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Designed to make web interaction more intelligent and conversational, Atlas integrates OpenAI’s flagship language model directly into browsing − allowing users to search, summarise and interact with webpages naturally.

The move marks OpenAI’s most aggressive step yet beyond chat interfaces, signalling its ambition to reshape how people find and use information online.

According to Soax, Google Chrome is the dominant web browser, with a worldwide market share of around 67% to 72% across desktop and mobile devices. Safari is in second place with approximately 14% to 18%, followed by Microsoft Edge at around 4% to 5%, and Firefox with about 2% to 3%.

“With Atlas, ChatGPT can come with you anywhere across the web − helping you in the window right where you are, understanding what you’re trying to do, and completing tasks for you, all without copying and pasting or leaving the page,” says OpenAI in a statement.

“Your ChatGPT memory is built-in, so conversations can draw on past chats and details to help you get new things done.”

According to the company, the new agent mode in its Atlas browser enables ChatGPT to perform tasks directly within a user’s browsing context, including research, analysis, automation and scheduling activities, such as planning events or booking appointments. The feature is being released in preview for Plus, Pro and Business users.

It adds that that ChatGPT Atlas is now available globally on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro and Go users, while a beta version is open to business users and, where enabled, to enterprise and education customers.

Versions for Windows, iOS and Android are expected to follow.