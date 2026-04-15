OpenAI’s ChatGPT an 'inflection point' in technology

Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer, Absa Group.

ChatGPT’s release in November 2022 marked a true technological inflection point; not an incremental shift but a discontinuity reshaping how we work, communicate and create value, says Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa Group.

He adds that the continued integration of AI at pace creates a sense of urgency and a clear opportunity for Africa, especially SA, where building AI skills will define long-term competitiveness.

Idesoh is scheduled to deliver the closing keynote address at the ITWeb AI Summit 2026 on 22 April at The Forum in Bryanston.

In his presentation, Idesoh will outline the obstacles to more widespread adoption of agentic AI in Africa. Major obstacles include cost and skills availability.

“In the near term, cost remains a significant barrier. While increased competition will drive prices down over time, organisations must recognise that advanced AI capabilities often come at a premium, frequently priced in US dollars, which adds pressure in emerging markets,” says Idesoh.

On the skills issue, the Absa executive says organisations cannot adopt what they do not understand. “There is a strong case for leaders and employees alike to actively engage with these tools in their daily work to build practical literacy.”

Despite the challenges, interest in agentic AI continues to increase, particularly among industries with high data intensity and strong innovation cycles. Life sciences, manufacturing and financial services are already showing early momentum, driven by use cases ranging from drug discovery and predictive maintenance to intelligent risk management and personalised financial services.

Idesoh says Absa advises organisations to be cautious. “Many widely used models are public, and organisations must be deliberate about data governance, security and responsible use,” he adds.

His presentation will also emphasise the ethical responsibility around AI and other emerging technologies in markets like SA.

“Agentic AI should be viewed as a catalyst for economic growth rather than just a cost-saving tool. Its real value lies in augmenting human capability, enabling smarter automation and fundamentally re-imagining how organisations engage with customers. In the South African context, this could translate into more responsive service delivery, more efficient operations and entirely new business models. Organisations that move early will not only improve productivity but also position themselves to compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving global economy,” says Idesoh.