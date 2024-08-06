Openreach selects AFL OTDRs

FS200 FTTH PRO Kit.

Logistix (ICL), the sole accredited distributor and after-sales service provider for AFL’s test-and-inspection equipment range in Western, Southern and Central Africa, proudly announces a significant milestone for its UK-based supplier, AFL.

In an exciting development, AFL has been selected as the official supplier for Openreach UK. Openreach is wholly owned by BT Group and is responsible for maintaining the telephone cables, ducts, cabinets and exchanges that connect nearly all homes and businesses in the United Kingdom to various national broadband and telephone networks.



Openreach manages the UK's digital network, providing connections for homes, schools, hospitals, libraries, businesses (large and small), broadcasters and governments to the world. Their mission is to build and maintain the highest quality network, ensuring that everyone in the UK can stay connected.

For more details on this collaboration, please read the full story below:

AFL, an international manufacturer of fibre-optic cable and equipment, is pleased to announce three of its FlexScan FS200 OTDR models have been selected by Openreach for use in verifying and maintaining Openreach’s rapidly growing fibre-optic network.

FS200.

The dual-wavelength FlexScan FS200-300 was approved for installation verification at 1310nm and 1550nm wavelengths. For fibre to the premises (FTTP) live PON troubleshooting using 1625nm wavelength, Openreach selected the single-wavelength FlexScan FS200-60. The FlexScan FS200-303 was approved for technicians performing both installation verification and live PON troubleshooting using 1310nm, 1550nm and 1625nm wavelengths.

“We selected AFL’s FlexScan family because of their ease of use and performance in a compact, lightweight but rugged form factor ideally suited for our workforce in field test applications,” explained Openreach’s Fibre Innovations Specialist Engineer, Tim Wyatt. “For years, AFL has been a trusted Openreach vendor for reliable, handheld optical light sources, power meters and optical fibre identifiers.”

FS200 with Jumper.

All OTDR models include an integrated optical light source and power meter to support power and insertion loss measurements. Both source and power meter functionality support Wave ID, AFL’s unique method of communicating wavelength information over the fibre to prevent test set-up errors and reduce test time. FlexScan OTDRs also include USB, Bluetooth and WiFi interfaces to support workflow management and results transfer to Openreach’s Operations Support Systems (OSS).

“We are delighted to expand the suite of test and inspection products AFL provides to Openreach, helping them to efficiently deploy and maintain their FTTP network in response to customers’ demand for faster broadband,” stated Al Swanson, General Manager for AFL’s Splicer and Test Equipment business unit.

AFL recently completed shipments of FlexScan FS200s to Openreach in response to initial orders.