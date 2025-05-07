OpenServe Acting CEO to head SATA

(Image: Openserve)

As the SADC region’s ICT implementing agency, designed to support investments in digital connectivity, networks and services by its members, the Southern African Telecommunications Association (SATA) lobbies for improved policy and regulatory environments. The aim is to enable both citizens and businesses to benefit from digital connectivity and services.

SATA, which recently held its 45th annual conference at the Sandton Convention Centre, was founded as a means to connect with and influence people and businesses across the globe, while contributing to the growth of the SADC digital economy, and supporting regional integration.

At the conference, outgoing SATA chairperson, Keabetswe Segole, Commercial Executive at Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet), handed over the reins to the new chairperson, Bongani Selby Khuzwayo, Acting CEO at OpenServe.

“As we bring to a close another remarkable year in the life of the SATA organisation, I would like to express my gratitude to our members, for placing their trust in BoFiNet to lead the association over the past year,” says Segole.

“It has been an incredible journey for us, and the key point of reflection is that broadband access and connectivity can no longer be considered a privilege – it should be regarded as the backbone of every key economic activity. Therefore, we need to recommit to ensuring that every home, school and business has such access, as it is our collective responsibility to ensure no one is left behind.”

He notes that last year, the annual conference adopted a set of key recommendations, adding that he is pleased to report that the implementation of these is well under way. Nonetheless, he emphasises that all members continue submitting progress reports and sharing the lessons they have learned, in a proactive manner.

“We also encourage members to share innovations and learn from one another, via our multilingual digital platform, known as SATA Connect. This was launched to build stronger African connections and support SATA’s partnerships within the region – and SATA Connect has done an admirable job so far with this.”

Accepting the position of chairperson on behalf of South Africa, the Telkom Group and the OpenServe team, Khuzwayo suggests that he takes on the position with the utmost humility, in line with the SATA constitution.

“With the honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi’s words: ‘We dare not fail to seize this moment’ still ringing in my head, I must state that I am looking forward to working collaboratively with each and every SATA member and industry stakeholder. In the forthcoming year, we will look to implement the key initiatives, projects and recommendations adopted at this conference,” he says.

“Their success will require commitment, collaboration and consistent action. I am confident we will drive meaningful progress in growing our region’s digital economy and addressing the challenges we and our customers collectively face.”

Pointing out that the five-year theme running through SATA until 2030 will be: ‘ICT connectivity and service delivery for the benefit of all: transforming our society through broadband and ICT development’, Khuzwayo is confident the organisation’s members will remain at the forefront of SADC innovation in the telecoms and technology ecosystems.

“Our members are already involved in connecting over 400 million people in SADC with cutting-edge mobile, satellite and fixed networks. They also deliver advanced services, ranging from IT solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security solutions to entertainment and content. This talks directly to some of our sub-themes, mainly those focused on connecting SADC regionally and internationally through ICT infrastructure and services, and those aimed at harnessing the power of AI and emerging technologies.

“Connectivity is the bridge to economic inclusion, innovation and resilience. We call on all members to strengthen collaboration across national, regional and global platforms to support our countries’ development agendas.”

He adds that members must continue investing in their own infrastructure in order to expand broadband access and deliver smart, future-ready solutions that uplift individuals, empower businesses and support government services.

“We are now fully immersed in the era of the fourth industrial revolution. AI is not just a trend, it is transforming how we operate, make decisions and serve our customers. AI is enhancing telecoms operations, predicting faults before they occur and helping us make more informed choices.

“In closing, I would like to thank BoFiNet, particularly Mpho Koolese and Keabetswe Segole, for their strong and collaborative leadership as outgoing chair. Your stewardship over the past year has helped position SATA on a firm foundation. Let us now continue to move forward together – aligned, energised and united in our ambition to transform southern Africa through broadband, innovation and shared progress,” concludes Khuzwayo.