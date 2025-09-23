Opentel ISP, division of Redwill ICT, ramps up ISP and connectivity infrastructure

In today’s fast‐paced digital world, reliable connectivity and integrated ICT solutions are no longer luxuries, they are essential for business growth and everyday living. Opentel brings cutting-edge connectivity and value-driven technology services to our clients.

As a one-stop ICT solutions provider, Redwill ICT offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the needs of both individuals and businesses. These services include:

Fibre internet packages (home and business).

Cloud services (hosting, storage, backup).

Domain and hosting solutions.

Virtual private servers (VPS).

Microsoft services (eg, 365, licensing, support).

ICT managed services, network setup, infrastructure, security, etc.

Opentel: National reach and infrastructure strength

Since its acquisition by Redwill ICT, Opentel has significantly ramped up its ISP and connectivity infrastructure. Key points include:

Opentel holds 22 ICASA licences across 11 major metros in South Africa.

across in South Africa. Its strategy includes moving from a closed network model to an open-access network nationally, meaning it partners and interconnects more broadly with fibre network operators (FNOs), offering better coverage and redundancy.

It has built a fibre + wireless network backbone with multiple "High Sites" in and fibre-connected sites in Bryanston, Alberton, Benoni, Braamfontein, with rollouts extending beyond to other provinces.

Its network is carrier-grade, with fibre backhaul linking to major data centres, notably through Teraco colocation/cross-connect arrangements. This gives it (and its customers) low-latency and resilient connectivity.

Data centre locations: Teraco – Johannesburg / Teraco – Cape Town / Teraco – Durban

Our partnership with MetroFibre provides cost-effective business fibre starting from 10Mbps at R1 150/month and extending to 10Gbps backed by a service level agreement.

Service level agreements (SLAs): Guaranteeing reliability and accountability

For businesses, internet downtime is not just inconvenient, it can mean lost revenue, missed opportunities, and reputational damage. That’s why SLAs are so important when choosing a FTTB (fibre to the business) provider.

Key SLA features (MetroFibre example)

Availability guarantees.

Standard : 96% uptime, MTTR 24 hours.

Bronze : 99% uptime, MTTR 7 hours.

Silver : 99.9% uptime, MTTR 4 hours (redundancy built-in).

Gold : 99.99% uptime, MTTR 4 hours, dual-node redundancy (ideal for mission-critical businesses).

: 99.99% uptime, MTTR 4 hours, dual-node redundancy (ideal for mission-critical businesses). Network performance commitments

Latency : Real-time and priority traffic capped at ≤10ms, ensuring smooth VOIP and video conferencing.

Packet delivery : ≥99.99% reliability for real-time/priority data, preventing dropped calls or corrupted files.

Support and escalation.

24/7/365 network operations centre (NOC).



Defined escalation procedures ensure priority handling for critical faults.



Guaranteed response times: as fast as 30 minutes on Silver and Gold plans.

Benefits of SLAs for your business

1. Predictable performance

– Clear guarantees remove uncertainty; you know exactly what service quality to expect.

2. Business continuity

– High availability (up to 99.99%) ensures your business stays online, protecting operations like e-commerce, financial transactions, and cloud applications.

3. Accountability and trust

– Providers are held accountable; if standards aren’t met, you’re compensated through service credits.

4. Reduced downtime risks

– Faster response times (30 minutes) and repair commitments (as little as four hours) minimise disruption.

5. Competitive advantage

– Reliable connectivity supports seamless customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and secure data transfers — all critical in today’s digital-first economy.

6. Scalable options

– SLA tiers (Standard, Bronze, Silver, Gold) let businesses align costs with their tolerance for downtime. For example:

o SMEs may opt for Bronze.

o Financial institutions or healthcare may require Gold.