OpenText celebrates successful conclusion of three-year graduate programme

Allyson Towle, Marketing Manager and SMME Operations Manager, OpenText

OpenText’s Allyson Towle, Marketing Manager and SMME Operations Manager, proudly announces the successful completion of the business’s three-year graduate programme, which culminated at the end of October. A ceremony will be held in November to award certificates to 13 successful participants, with a remarkable 70% of candidates securing permanent roles with their host companies. This initiative has not only empowered young South Africans with certifications, but has also fostered critical soft and business skills for a more competitive digital workforce.

The programme’s inspiration stems from OpenText’s commitment to youth employment in alignment with the SITA (State Information Technology Agency) and the Micro Focus (OpenText) SITA Framework Agreement. "Through this initiative, we aim to support unemployed youth by providing them with training, certification and hands-on experience, helping to bridge the gap between education and meaningful employment," says Towle.

Initially, 20 learners were selected for this unique opportunity, where they earned an NQF Level 5 systems support engineer diploma and received placements with small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) nationwide. The programme focused on equipping participants with skills for the digital workforce, from foundational business knowledge to adaptability in the new world of work.

Programme highlights and evolution

Among the programme’s major achievements, OpenText notes that 13 participants completed the full three-year journey, with eight finding permanent employment within their host companies. To ensure success and adaptability, OpenText expanded the cohort during the second year by onboarding an additional 10 learners due to early programme departures. While some graduates accepted other job opportunities mid-programme, each participant’s enhanced skillset contributed positively to South Africa’s job market.

Impact and testimonials

Graduates expressed how the programme profoundly influenced their professional paths. T Makamu shared: “The programme not only boosted my professional skills and confidence, but also opened up new opportunities I hadn't considered before.” Another graduate, S Mahlangu, reflected: “This programme bridged the gap from being an unskilled graduate to now having various skills that shape my career. The knowledge transfer and hands-on experience were impactful.” Additionally, P Ntuli found that the programme "boosted my confidence and skills, helping me secure a promotion soon after graduation".

The initiative also drew positive feedback from host companies. iOCO, one of the programme’s host companies, noted: “Two of our three interns have been a major help to our customer, MultiChoice Africa, using the OpenText Digital Operations Platform. Their impact on our senior team has been so positive that we decided to retain them onsite at MultiChoice on a full-time basis.”

A commitment to the future workforce

The OpenText graduate programme is a testament to the power of corporate and community partnerships in addressing youth unemployment and building a skilled workforce ready for South Africa’s digital transformation. Towle concludes by saying that OpenText remains committed to future programmes and initiatives that empower South African youth and contribute to sustainable workforce development.