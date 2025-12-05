OpenText champions secure information management for AI at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 takes place in Johannesburg from 2-4 June.

OpenText, which positions itself as a global leader in secure information management and enterprise-grade AI, will participate as a Gold sponsor at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg (2-4 June), where the conversation will centre on how organisations can defend themselves in an era defined by AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a widening cyber skills gap.

As African enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI, they face a dual challenge: AI is both a catalyst for innovation and a powerful new tool in the hands of threat actors. Deepfakes, autonomous malware and large-scale social engineering are rising faster than many organisations can adapt – made worse by supply chain exposure and limited security talent. OpenText argues that the answer is not simply “more AI”, but trusted AI, powered by governed, protected and high-quality information.

ITWEB SECURITY SUMMIT 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

At the ITWeb Security Summit, OpenText will advance a clear point of view: security must evolve from a perimeter conversation to an information conversation. With the OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud and the company’s principle of built-in security and compliance, organisations can secure their data at the source, ensure its integrity and confidently activate it for AI. This integrated approach enables CISOs to strengthen cyber resilience while unlocking the value of AI safely – without compromising compliance, trust or control.

OpenText experts will be on site to share insights, demonstrate secure information management for AI in action, and engage with leaders seeking practical strategies to navigate emerging threats – from quantum-era risk to identity fraud and critical infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Organisations can register now for the Johannesburg edition of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 to join the conversation on securing Africa’s AI-enabled future.

