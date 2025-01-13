OpenText launches on-demand viewing for Summit Africa 2024

Allyson Towle, Marketing Manager and SMME Operations Manager, OpenText. (Image: Supplied)

Following the successful OpenText Summit Africa held in Kyalami on 5 September 2024, OpenText has announced the launch of an on-demand viewing service. This new offering allows those who missed the event to access valuable insights shared by OpenText, its partners and customers.

The summit, which welcomed over 400 attendees, showcased key topics shaping the future of business and technology. The on-demand service also enables attendees to revisit sessions they may have missed, ensuring they capture the full breadth of the summit's content.

Participants at the event engaged in networking opportunities and attended diverse sessions covering OpenText Aviator, customer success stories, fireside chats and turbo talks. The presentations addressed pivotal themes, including:

The human condition in the age of AI

Why every organisation must test code for security

Integrating AI technology to work smarter

On-demand viewers can also access customer success stories, which were shared by several OpenText clients, including:

Western Cape Government

Pick n Pay

MTN

Woolworths

FNB

Department of Social Development

University of Pretoria

“By offering on-demand viewing, we are extending the value of the summit to a broader audience,” said Allyson Towle, OpenText’s Marketing Manager and SMME Operations Manager. “This initiative is part of our commitment to empowering businesses with the knowledge they need to thrive in the digital era.”

To view the full videos and access these insights, click here: https://events.opentext.com/en-za-otsummit-africa.