OpenText recognised as a top global employer

Allyson Towle, Senior Marketing Manager: Africa, Team Leader Marketing: Central Eastern Europe & SMME Operations Manager, OpenText. (Image: Supplied)

OpenText has been recognised as one of the world’s leading employers, earning multiple prestigious accolades that underscore its commitment to people, culture and long-term career development.

In 2025, OpenText was named one of Forbes World’s Best Employers, recognised as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, and included in TIME World’s Best Companies. Collectively, these honours highlight the organisation’s ability to attract, develop and retain talent across regions, generations and disciplines, while continuing to perform strongly on the global stage.

Allyson Towle, Senior Marketing Manager: Africa, Team Leader Marketing: Central Eastern Europe and SMME Operations Manager at OpenText, says: “These are not just corporate achievements, but a reflection of the everyday contributions of employees worldwide. From innovation and collaboration to customer focus and operational excellence, our people remain central to the company’s success.”

Aligned with this ethos, OpenText’s Sediba Digital Academy, launched in response to South Africa’s critical youth unemployment crisis and the growing demand for digital skills, is entering its fourth year and has opened its 2026/27 programme for graduates to apply.

“Successful graduates can achieve training and certification in OpenText products, as well as the opportunity to learn in an innovative workspace,” she explains.

Applicants should have a BSc, BIT, BCom or BA in a relevant area of study (computer science, computing, engineering, information systems, software development, business systems, informatics) or an advanced diploma in ICT. Interested parties can send their CV and a brief letter of motivation to recruitment@sedibada.co.za.

Recognition driven by people and culture

The Forbes World’s Best Employers list is based on independent surveys of employees across multiple countries and industries, assessing factors such as trust, respect, pride and the willingness to recommend an employer. OpenText’s inclusion on the 2025 list positions it among organisations setting the benchmark for employee experience in an increasingly competitive global talent market.

OpenText’s recognition as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People reflects a strong focus on early-career development, skills building and meaningful work opportunities for graduates and young professionals. The award evaluates employers on criteria such as training programmes, mentorship, career progression and support for work-life balance – areas that are becoming increasingly important as younger generations prioritise purpose and growth alongside remuneration.

The TIME World’s Best Companies list further reinforces OpenText’s standing as a well-rounded organisation, combining strong financial performance with sustainable business practices and a positive workplace culture. Companies featured on this list are assessed not only on revenue and growth, but also on employee satisfaction and environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators.

Why employer recognition matters

As organisations worldwide navigate skills shortages, evolving employee expectations and rapid digital transformation, employer recognition has taken on greater strategic importance. Independent validation from publications such as Forbes and TIME not only strengthens an organisation’s employer brand, but also reinforces trust among employees, partners and prospective talent. For OpenText, these accolades reflect a deliberate, people-centric approach to building a resilient and future-ready workforce.

In conclusion, Towle says OpenText remains committed to fostering an environment where employees can thrive, innovate and make a meaningful impact – reinforcing the view that the company’s greatest competitive advantage is its people.