OpenText Summit Africa 2025 to showcase the power of 'Information Reimagined'

Secure your place at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation today.

OpenText is excited to announce the OpenText Summit Africa 2025, taking place on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at The Galleria in Sandton. This full-day event, themed “Information Reimagined: Elevate Human Potential”, invites business and government leaders from across Africa to explore how cutting-edge technologies are unlocking new opportunities and driving innovation across the continent.

As digital transformation gains momentum across Africa, OpenText Summit Africa 2025 will offer a powerful platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate and learn from local and global success stories. With a sharp focus on turning data into action, the event will showcase how information – when harnessed through AI, cloud and security – can evolve with an organisation and empower it to lead in a rapidly changing world.

A keynote to inspire: Major Mandisa Mfeka

Headlining the event is Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa’s first Black female combat pilot. With more than 14 years of aviation experience, Major Mfeka is known not only for her groundbreaking role in the South African Air Force, but also as a passionate advocate for youth empowerment and gender equality in STEAM fields. Her address will deliver a powerful message of resilience, leadership and transformation – encapsulated in her motto: “The sky is the baseline.”

Why attend OpenText Summit Africa 2025?

Attendees can look forward to an immersive, insight-rich experience, including:

Inspiring keynotes and expert-led sessions by OpenText leaders, customers and partners sharing real-world use cases.

Networking opportunities with peers and leaders from sectors such as government, finance, retail, energy and telecommunications.

Solution breakouts and live demos tailored to African market needs.

Stories of digital resilience and success from across the continent.

Featured speakers include:

Allyson Towle – Senior Marketing Manager, OpenText

Karim Rizkallah – RVP, Solution Consulting, OpenText

Garen Yacoubian – RVP, Business Value Consulting, OpenText

Thabiso Hlatshwayo – Solution Consulting Senior Manager, OpenText

Harald Adams – VP of Sales Emerging Markets, OpenText

Tsepa Ramoriting – VP Sales Africa, OpenText

Suren Naidoo – VP International Presales, OpenText

Join the conversation shaping Africa’s digital future

“At OpenText Summit Africa, we’re not just talking about the future – we’re shaping it,” says Allyson Towle, Senior Marketing Manager, OpenText. “We’ll show how organisations across the continent are transforming challenges into opportunities using the power of information. Whether you’re in public service or the private sector, this event will equip you with the insights and tools to lead in the digital era.”

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 4 September 2025

Time: 8am-4:30pm

Venue: The Galleria, Sandton

Register today to secure your place at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation.