OpenText Summit Africa 2026 to focus on practical, secure enterprise AI adoption

Allyson Towle, Senior Marketing Manager: Africa, Team Leader Marketing: Central Eastern Europe and SMME Operations Manager, OpenText. (Image: Supplied)

OpenText will bring its global Summit series to South Africa on 3 September 2026, with the local leg of the event set to take place at The Canvas at Riversands in Johannesburg.

This year’s summit will focus strongly on enterprise AI, with an emphasis on how organisations can deploy AI securely, responsibly and at scale using trusted, governed information.

Allyson Towle, Senior Marketing Manager: Africa, Team Leader Marketing: Central Eastern Europe and SMME Operations Manager at OpenText, says: “AI is only as effective as the quality and governance of the data behind it. Many organisations are still struggling with fragmented data environments, regulatory pressures and cyber security concerns, particularly in African markets where legacy systems remain common.”

OpenText Summit Africa 2026 will therefore showcase practical approaches to AI adoption, moving beyond theory to demonstrate how enterprises can use the information they already own to drive business value. The event agenda will include customer use cases, live demonstrations and solution walkthroughs across areas such as content management, cyber security, analytics, customer communication and service management.

A key feature of the event will be the Aviator Playground, where attendees will be able to explore real-world AI applications via step-by-step user guides and hands-on demonstrations.

The summit is aimed at senior IT executives, leaders and decision-makers across industries including financial services, telecommunications, mining, manufacturing, retail, energy and the public sector.

Towle says attendees will gain insight into how organisations can improve data readiness, strengthen governance and compliance, and use AI to accelerate decision-making while reducing operational risk.

The event will also explore how secure information management can help organisations address evolving cyber threats by embedding governance, identity and compliance into the information life cycle. OpenText says this approach enables enterprises to innovate with AI without compromising security or regulatory requirements.

The company will showcase its latest AI-driven platforms and solutions spanning content services, cyber security, DevOps, analytics, customer experience and IT operations management.

OpenText Summit Africa 2026 is a face-to-face event, free to OpenText customers, prospects and sponsors, and selected content will be made available on demand after the summit.

Organisations can register via the official event page.