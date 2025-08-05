Opera Mini unveils free data initiative for SA youth

Opera Mini is making internet access affordable to the youth.

Opera Mini launched an initiative last month providing 3GB of free data to the youth of SA every month, enabling them to stay connected, access educational content and drive social change. The initiative aims to harness the power of data-saving technology to make an impact on the lives of young people across the country.

It claims that this means a single 3GB bundle can deliver the equivalent of up to 30GB of browsing power, turning what might seem like a limited resource into a powerful tool for connection, learning and giving back. Watching an hour of YouTube, for example, costs 75MB worth of data on Opera Mini instead of around 500MB on other mobile web browsers.

Speaking to ITWeb, Thabisile Mtshali, public relations account manager at Opera Mini, says its free data campaigns have been in place since 2020, and it has no plans to stop them. Investing in these opportunities is a key cog in its mission to bridge the digital divide by making internet access affordable.

"We received thousands of responses in which our users related how Opera Mini has helped them to start businesses, receive further education, stay connected with loved ones and more. Since then, we’ve widened our free data campaigns to more countries, and helped over 40 million people get online, and stay connected for longer,” explains Mtshali.

“Opera Mini isn’t just helping young South Africans stay online – we’re helping them make their data matter,” says Kseniia Sycheva, senior global communications manager at Opera Mini. “For some, 3GB might not be crucial, but for many, it’s life-changing – it enables people to join online volunteer networks, run grassroots campaigns for the causes they care about and more. That’s the kind of digital inclusion we’re proud to support.”

According to GSMA, only 28% of sub-Saharan Africans use mobile internet, despite 85% coverage. The real gap isn’t infrastructure, it’s affordability and digital inclusion – which is exactly what Opera Mini is enabling. It is working hard to make the internet accessible for users wherever they are, bringing more people online and putting greater opportunity into their hands, says Opera Mini.

Sycheva concludes: “In a world where giving back is increasingly digital, Opera Mini is proving that inclusion doesn’t require unlimited bandwidth – just the right tools and the will to make a difference. With 3GB, a cause and a community, young South Africans are doing extraordinary things – just imagine what’s possible when every megabyte becomes a moment to connect and create change.”