Operation Vulindlela’s digital transformation gathers pace

Operation Vulindlela’s digital transformation pillar aims to ensure a fully digital government in the next few years. (Image source: 123RF)

Momentum is accelerating in the digital transformation pillar of Operation Vulindlela phase two, led by government’s advances in data integration to streamline citizen services.

This is according to Saul Musker, official on the Operation Vulindlela team and director for strategy and delivery support in the Presidency, unpacking the latest quarterly reform milestones at a media briefing hosted by National Treasury yesterday.

In its progress report, Treasury notes 80% of the digital transformation reform initiatives are currently on track, with 20% already completed and no further intervention required.

The digital transformation reform comprises four key pillars: data exchange, digital identity, digital payments and digital services.

To date, the citizen services platform MyMzansi, MzansiXchange pilot and gov.za platform have kicked-off in some capacity, with the digital identity programme progressing under the leadership of the Department of Home Affairs.

Musker said the digital transformation pillar is a “really exciting” new area where a lot of momentum is building.

“In enabling data to be integrated within government, the ambition here is that whenever a citizen applies for a service, goes to a government department and fills in a form with the same information manually, if that information is within government, they should only ever have to provide it once. It should be our responsibility as government to make sure we have it.

“In future, you’ll arrive and apply for your driver’s licence and it’ll be online. The form will be pre-populated, if information was previously shared. All you’ll need to do is update it where necessary.”

He explained that the MzansiXchange pillar, which was established last October, will enable all administrative databases to be integrated, and it is expanding.

“We’re also progressing the development of the MyMzansi citizen services portal, together with a revamped gov.za website, which by the end of this year will allow you to apply for a smart ID or driver’s licence, a Matric certificate in digital form and other credentials and documents fully online. This is linked very closely to digital identity.

“The Department of Home Affairs is working very quickly to roll out a digital ID system that will enable users and citizens to be authenticated remotely and enable them to access services remotely and securely.

On the digital payments leg, Musker noted that the South African Reserve Bank is “finally” leading the payments modernisation programme. “We've seen PayShap making a very significant difference as a rapid, low-cost payment system for South Africa.

“There is significant progress still being made to enable that to be used more widely across society, but also by government itself; for example, in social protection for government-to-person and person-to-government payments.

“In each of these we’re making very significant progress putting in place these building blocks of digital public infrastructure, so government can be fully digital, digital-first, even as manual options continue to exist, and to enable innovation and dynamism in society as a whole.

“The new reform areas, particularly digital, local government and spatial inequality are at an earlier stage than energy, logistics and water, where we’ve been working for four to five years already. Those big milestones are the culmination of years of work and these new reform areas will reach that sort of stage within next two to three years by our estimation, but we are making progress.”

Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the Presidency and Treasury aimed at driving the implementation of structural reforms to support more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

The digital public infrastructure leg forms part of the seven priority structural reforms identified by government, to reform the public service and build a capable state.

Its objective is to harness digital tools to improve government efficiency, enable inclusion and support economic transformation, according to Treasury.