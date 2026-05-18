Operational blindness is becoming one of business’s biggest risks

Resilient visibility is becoming a boardroom priority.

Most asset tracking systems are designed to optimise visibility. Very few are designed to protect it.

That distinction matters.

Because in South Africa, losing visibility is no longer a technical inconvenience. It is a business risk with immediate operational and financial consequences.

A hijacked truck is not simply a stolen asset. It is a failed delivery, a disrupted supply chain, potential customer penalties, insurance escalation and reputational damage. A cable theft incident is not just infrastructure damage. It is downtime, service instability and cascading operational cost.

The defining moment for any tracking system is not when everything is working.

It is when something goes wrong.

Most organisations still evaluate tracking systems based on performance during normal operating conditions. But the real commercial risk appears when visibility disappears during disruption. Gregory Rood, CEO of Sigfox South Africa.

For CEOs and CTOs, operational visibility is no longer simply a technology discussion. It is directly tied to revenue protection, operational continuity, customer retention and enterprise risk.

South African businesses are operating in an environment where disruption has become increasingly deliberate. Cargo theft, infrastructure theft, signal interference and operational downtime are becoming part of the operating environment.

The problem for many organisations is not a lack of tracking systems. It is the assumption that those systems will remain fully operational during failure conditions.

When a vehicle disappears from view, the financial impact extends far beyond the value of the asset itself. The consequences escalate rapidly into delayed fulfilment, operational disruption, customer penalties, emergency recovery costs and reputational damage.

This is why resilient visibility is becoming a boardroom priority.

Most traditional tracking systems are designed around ideal conditions:

Uninterrupted GSM coverage

Stable GPS availability

Continuous connectivity

But operational resilience is not measured during ideal conditions.

It is measured during disruption.

This is where layered IOT and LPWAN strategies are becoming increasingly important. Rather than relying on a single communication layer, organisations are redesigning tracking environments to ensure critical operational signals continue transmitting even when primary systems are compromised.

Current Sigfox South Africa network metrics from March 2026 demonstrate the scale and resilience of this approach:

More than 127 million messages processed monthly

Over 1 million connected devices operating across the network

98%+ of messages received by three or more towers

99%+ tower uptime

100% global service uptime

For operational leaders, those numbers matter because resilience is no longer about maximum bandwidth or sophisticated dashboards.

It is about continuity.

The organisations adapting most effectively are not replacing existing systems. They are strengthening them with layered resilience strategies.

In logistics, this may include:

A primary GPS tracking layer

A secondary Sigfox connected device operating independently of GSM

Tamper detection and route deviation alerts

If the primary system fails, secondary communication layers continue providing critical operational signals.

In infrastructure and utilities, Sigfox-enabled sensors can monitor substations, cable routes and remote infrastructure while operating for years on ultra-low power deployments.

As businesses increasingly invest in AI-driven operations, resilient data collection becomes even more important.

Artificial intelligence is only as valuable as the continuity of the data feeding it.

If devices stop communicating during operational incidents, organisations lose more than connectivity. They lose operational intelligence precisely when it is needed most.

The market is shifting away from asking how much data can be collected and towards asking how much operational visibility survives during failure conditions.

Businesses that continue designing tracking environments purely for ideal conditions may eventually discover that their greatest vulnerability is not the loss of an asset.

It is the loss of visibility during the moment that defines the outcome.

To understand how resilient LPWAN and layered IOT architectures are helping South African businesses strengthen operational continuity across logistics, utilities and infrastructure environments, visit: https://sigfoxsa.co.za/use-cases/.

Or connect with Sigfox South Africa: https://sigfoxsa.co.za