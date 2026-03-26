Operational continuity in public digital infrastructure: Why supplier failure is a governance issue, not just an IT risk

Anthony Watson, CEO and Guy Krige, Risk Consultant & Legal Counsel at ESCROWSURE.

South Africa’s public service delivery is increasingly powered by complex digital systems that enable everything from identity management and revenue collection to justice and healthcare administration. These platforms now form the operational backbone of the state. When they function efficiently, government services flow. When they fail, the consequences are felt immediately, often at a national scale.

Yet one of the most significant threats to continuity does not always originate from cyber attacks, power failures or infrastructure outages. A deeper, more structural risk exists: dependency on software suppliers whose disruption or withdrawal could leave public institutions without enforceable operational control over the very systems that sustain service delivery.

The hidden governance risk behind software dependency

Modern public sector systems rarely exist as standalone solutions. They are shaped by layered ecosystems that include global software providers, regional technology vendors, local SMEs and internally developed platforms often supported by concentrated technical skills. Each layer introduces a different dimension of risk. Start-ups may collapse. Foreign suppliers may exit markets. Acquisitions can shift strategic priorities. Key engineers may resign or relocate.

Over time, disruption across such ecosystems is not hypothetical – it is statistically inevitable. The real strategic question is not whether supplier failure will occur, but whether public institutions are structurally prepared when it does.

This reality shifts software dependency from a purely technical concern into a governance issue with direct implications for national service delivery. Without proactive structural safeguards, institutions may find themselves negotiating access to critical digital systems under conditions of operational pressure – precisely when continuity is most essential.

Loss of control: The real continuity failure

Continuity planning is often framed around uptime metrics or service restoration targets. However, supplier failure introduces a more profound risk: the loss of technical and legal control over critical digital assets.

A typical disruption sequence can unfold rapidly. Initial vendor support becomes unresponsive. Escalation channels fail. System defects begin to accumulate and security patching halts. Within weeks, legal engagements may commence. During this period, operational confidence declines, service backlogs grow, political scrutiny intensifies and public trust erodes.

In such scenarios, continuity strategies that rely solely on contractual comfort rather than verified technical recoverability can quickly become assumptions rather than executable capabilities.

Accountability in the digital state

Globally, governing bodies carry explicit responsibility for technology risk oversight. While regulatory frameworks differ, the governance logic remains consistent. Boards and executive leadership are expected to identify critical IT assets, assess exposure to third-party dependency risk, ensure resilience and recoverability, and document mitigation actions.

This introduces a practical accountability test for the modern digital state:

Can the recoverability of critical systems be demonstrated with evidence, or only described in principle?

Auditors, oversight bodies and stakeholders increasingly require measurable assurance that continuity can be executed, not merely discussed. Demonstrated recoverability is becoming a core element of governance defensibility in an era where public services are digitally mediated.

Building demonstrable recoverability

Ensuring continuity does not imply mistrust of suppliers. Instead, it reflects the need for operational optionality in the event of supplier disruption. Achieving this level of resilience requires more than high-level contractual clauses. It demands structured mechanisms that enable institutions to retain enforceable control over their digital infrastructure.

These mechanisms typically include legally enforceable rights to complete and current source code, access to comprehensive technical documentation, preservation of build environments and dependency mapping, clearly defined release triggers aligned with realistic failure scenarios, and independent verification that systems can be compiled, built and redeployed.

Without technical verification, source code deposits risk becoming static archives. With verification, they become operational recovery assets. This distinction determines whether continuity planning is theoretical or executable.

The limitations of traditional escrow approaches

Software escrow is often positioned as a mitigation strategy. However, not all escrow arrangements deliver true continuity. Effective resilience models require periodic validation that deposits are complete and up to date, alignment of release triggers with insolvency or support termination events, independent observation of compile and build processes, and confirmation that deployable artefacts can be reproduced.

Testing transforms escrow from administrative reassurance into governance-grade resilience. It enables institutions to move from reliance on vendor goodwill to structured, enforceable preparedness.

Towards digital sovereignty

At a broader strategic level, these continuity considerations intersect with an increasingly important global concept: digital sovereignty. As nations deepen their reliance on digital systems, the ability to retain sovereign control over critical software assets becomes fundamental to economic stability, public trust and national resilience.

Digital sovereignty represents a forward-looking framework in which states and institutions maintain the capability to govern, operate and recover their digital infrastructure independently of external disruption. It does not imply technological isolation or rejection of global innovation. Rather, it promotes balanced interdependence, where collaboration with international suppliers is complemented by structural safeguards that preserve national operational autonomy.

For South Africa and other digitally transforming economies, embedding digital sovereignty principles into technology governance strategies can provide a pathway towards sustainable resilience. It ensures that public service delivery remains stable even as vendor ecosystems evolve or global market conditions shift.

Measurable outcomes of structured continuity planning

When recoverability is verified across critical systems, tangible outcomes begin to emerge. Dependency risk is reduced as institutions avoid single points of supplier failure. Operational resilience improves, enabling uninterrupted service delivery despite ecosystem changes. Governance defensibility strengthens, allowing executive leadership to demonstrate proactive mitigation of third-party software exposure.

In this way, continuity shifts from policy aspiration to executable strategy, one that supports both national stability and public confidence.

From strategy to execution

Addressing software dependency exposure requires co-ordinated, portfolio-level action. Institutions must identify tier one and tier two systems whose disruption would have national or departmental impact. They must assess whether enforceable source code access exists, whether technical deposits are verified, whether release triggers reflect realistic scenarios, and whether recovery time objectives remain achievable under supplier failure conditions.

These insights should then be consolidated into executive-level risk briefings that prioritise remediation actions and guide the implementation of structured continuity mechanisms.

Continuity as a governance imperative

In large technology portfolios, supplier disruption is not a question of if, but when. The strategic decision facing public institutions is whether continuity will depend on reactive negotiation, or on prepared, enforceable control over critical digital infrastructure.

Public service delivery cannot be paused while contracts are interpreted or access rights contested. True resilience requires preparation before disruption occurs.

In an increasingly digital state, operational continuity is no longer a technical luxury. It is a governance imperative and a foundational step towards achieving meaningful digital sovereignty.