Oppo bulks up Reno range in South Africa

To mark five years of operations in the South African market, smartphone maker Oppo unveiled the Reno14 5G in Johannesburg last night.

According to the company, the phone, which features artificial intelligence (AI) flash photography, comes with a 6 000mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Chinese smartphone brand adds that with AI flash photography, users can capture bright, clear images in challenging conditions, such as dimly lit concerts or rooftop sunsets.

“The Reno14 5G reflects Oppo’s focus on relevance for South African consumers,” says Bradley Young, head of retail at Oppo.

“It delivers real improvements in low-light imaging, battery endurance and fast charging features that matter in people’s daily lives.”

The newest addition to Oppo’s Reno range features a triple flash system coupled with a 50MP telephoto camera and 3.5x optical zoom, enabling versatility for both candid close-ups and wider atmosphere shots.

“This setup allows users to capture sharp, detailed images across a variety of contexts, from crowded venues, to landscapes and cityscapes. Combining high resolution with optical zoom, the device preserves both clarity and context,” according to a statement.

The Reno14 5G also integrates livephoto and the upgraded AI editor 2.0, enabling users to capture, edit and share content in real-time.

Oppo says the device incorporates AI-driven features, including AI livephoto 2.0, AI recompose and AI perfect shot.

It is powered by Google’s Android 15, with Oppo’s ColorOS 15 overlay. “With AI-enabled functions for scheduling, translation and document handling, the device doubles as a productivity partner, streamlining daily tasks, while maintaining its lifestyle appeal.”

The Reno14 5G is selling at a recommended retail price of R19 999, or on contract from R849pm from local operators, and is available now.

