Oppo brings GenAI-enabled Reno12 FS to SA

The new Oppo Reno12 FS 5G.

The Oppo Reno12 FS 5G, with generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, has landed in South Africa.

According to the company, the phone, which follows its predecessor, the Reno12 Pro 5G, has a cosmos ring design, halo light and 120Hz smart adaptive screen.

Dubbed an “AI portrait expert” by Oppo, the device’s photography capability uses AI features, such as AI Eraser 2.0 and Smart Image Matting 2.0. It also has generative AI productivity tools, including AI recording summary and AI writer.

“This iteration of the Reno12 series offers our intuitive AI technology across performance and photography, SuperVooc charging and a sleek design at a price suited to the customer’s pocket,” says Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market and operations at Oppo South Africa.

With its 5 000mAh battery, Oppo Reno12 FS 5G can provide up to 1.94 days of regular use or 13.95 hours of non-stop TikTok streaming, notes the company.

In February, Oppo established an AI centre to enable the Chinese smartphone brand to bring users AI capabilities across its devices.

Through its research and development of AI and its applications, the Shenzhen, China-based centre will strengthen Oppo’s AI strategy and explore a broader range of user-centric AI products and features, it said at the time.

In November, the company released its own large language model, AndesGPT, which comprises 180 billion parameters. Its technical characteristics include dialogue enhancement, personalisation and cloud-device collaboration, and its capabilities focus on knowledge, memory, tools and creation.

Oppo notes the Reno1 FS 5G is targeted at users who want to make their entry into the world of AI phones.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Platform, which offers AI LinkBoost for enhanced connectivity by intelligently adapting to challenging network conditions.

The 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM model is priced from R12 999, or on contract from R549pm from local operators, and is available now.

