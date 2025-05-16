Orange Cyberdefense wins ‘Intelligent Training and Awareness Initiative’ at Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2025

From left: Orange Cyberdefense COO, Andre van der Walt, and Training Coordinator, Darryn Cull.

Orange Cyberdefense, a global leader in cyber security services, has been honoured with the ‘Intelligent Training and Awareness Initiative’ award in the Security category at the Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2025, held recently in Johannesburg.

The judges recognised Orange Cyberdefense for its pioneering global training programme, delivered by its elite SensePost team, which is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of ethical hackers and cyber security professionals.

For over two decades, the SensePost team has trained professionals on the art of ethical hacking at some of the most prestigious security conferences globally. This August will mark its 23rd consecutive year of training at Black Hat USA – one of the largest and most influential infosec gatherings in the world.

SensePost's courses cater to a variety of different levels of hacking ability, from beginner to intermediate and advanced, and are delivered by working penetration testers, ensuring deep technical knowledge transfer and real-world relevance.

This year, the SensePost team will present three flagship courses at Black Hat Las Vegas:

Hands-On Hacking Fundamentals , an introductory two-day course covering the hacker mindset, vulnerability discovery, exploitation and the basics of network, web and WiFi attacks.

, an introductory two-day course covering the hacker mindset, vulnerability discovery, exploitation and the basics of network, web and WiFi attacks. Tactical Hacking Essentials , a four-day beginner to intermediate course designed to provide a complete overview and methodology to start a career in penetration testing.

, a four-day beginner to intermediate course designed to provide a complete overview and methodology to start a career in penetration testing. Modern Wi-Fi Hacking, an advanced track four-day course delving into the latest wireless attack vectors, protocol weaknesses and industry standard attack tools.

Each course is tailored to progressively deepen participants’ skills, from novice to expert level.

“Our training is more than just education – it’s an immersive, practical experience that empowers professionals to think like attackers,” says Orange Cyberdefense Training Coordinator Darryn Cull. “We’re proud that our efforts are not only helping individuals grow their careers but are also strengthening the security posture of businesses worldwide.”

The Intelligent ICT Awards Africa jury – comprising leading regional experts – commended the training for its innovation and contribution to the African cyber security landscape as well as its contribution to showcasing African cyber security talent internationally.

The programme’s success is underpinned by cutting-edge, cloud-hosted virtual labs, structured learning pathways and active engagement with real-world threat actor methodologies.

“It’s a privilege to witness first-hand how these immersive courses empower attendees, whether mastering the hacker mindset in Hands-On Hacking Fundamentals, honing targeted attacks in Tactical Hacking Essentials, or executing sophisticated wireless attacks in Modern Wi-Fi Hacking,” he adds.

“Our students benefit from cloud-hosted labs extending beyond just the course dates, personalised guidance from expert instructors and lifetime access to comprehensive resources – ingredients that make our SensePost courses truly exceptional and transformative for both individual careers and organisational security resilience,” Cull concludes.