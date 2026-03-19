Oukitel RT10: Reducing device failures, downtime in field operations

Rugged devices prioritise durability, uptime and life cycle value. (Image: Tsukuru)

Field teams do not lose money when devices break – they lose it when work stops.

Across South Africa, organisations in logistics, warehousing, engineering, security and facilities management are increasingly reliant on mobile devices for inspections, reporting and real-time communication. However, many still deploy consumer-grade tablets in environments they were never designed for.

The result is a pattern that is often underestimated at an executive level: device failures that interrupt workflows, delay reporting and introduce additional administrative overhead.

For operations managers, IT leaders and procurement teams, this represents more than a hardware issue – it is an operational risk with direct cost implications.

The shift from device cost to operational cost

While consumer tablets offer a lower upfront price point, their limitations in field environments can lead to higher total cost of ownership (TCO) over time.

Common challenges include:

Devices failing mid-task, forcing teams to revert to manual processes.

Batteries that do not last a full shift, creating avoidable downtime.

Frequent repairs and replacements due to fragile hardware.

Increased IT workload from re-provisioning and support.

As field operations become more data-driven, the reliability of mobile hardware is playing an increasingly important role in maintaining productivity and service levels.

Oukitel RT10 rugged Android tablet designed for industrial environments. (Image: Tsukuru)

How rugged devices address these challenges

Rugged mobile devices are designed to operate reliably in demanding environments, reducing the frequency and impact of these disruptions.

Key areas of improvement typically include:

1. Extended battery performance

Devices with high-capacity batteries can support long shifts and multi-site operations without requiring frequent charging.

Operational impact:

Reduced mid-task interruptions.

Greater consistency across the workday.

Less dependency on charging infrastructure.

2. Durability in harsh conditions

Rugged devices are built to withstand exposure to dust, water and physical impact, which are common in field environments.

Operational impact:

Fewer device failures.

Longer usable lifespan.

Reduced replacement frequency.

3. Support for data-intensive workflows

Modern field operations increasingly rely on documentation, including images, reports and compliance records.

Devices with higher memory and storage capacity are better suited to these requirements.

Operational impact:

Faster data capture and processing.

Lower risk of incomplete or lost information.

Improved reporting accuracy.

4. Improved usability in the field

Larger, high-resolution displays and responsive interfaces can improve usability in challenging conditions such as bright sunlight or fast-paced environments.

Operational impact:

Reduced input errors.

Faster task completion.

Improved user adoption.

5. Compatibility with existing systems

Devices that support current operating systems and app ecosystems allow organisations to integrate new hardware without disrupting existing workflows.

Operational impact:

Minimal retraining requirements.

Faster deployment.

Easier integration with existing applications.

Rugged device built for logistics, warehousing, manufacturing industries. (Image: Tsukuru)

A practical example: The Oukitel RT10

Devices such as the Oukitel RT10 illustrate how rugged hardware is evolving to meet the needs of modern field operations.

The RT10 combines high battery capacity, durability ratings (including IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H) and performance specifications suited to data-heavy workflows. It runs a current Android operating system with Google Mobile Services (GMS) certification, supporting compatibility with widely used enterprise applications.

According to Karabo Mothulwe, CEO of Tsukuru t/a Oukitel South Africa, the focus is on aligning device capability with real-world usage conditions: "Many mobile devices are not designed for the environments in which they are deployed. In field operations, reliability directly affects productivity. Devices that remain functional throughout the workday help maintain workflow continuity and reduce operational delays.”

Total cost of ownership in context

The TCO for field devices is influenced by several factors beyond initial purchase price:

Frequency of device replacement.

Downtime during device failure.

Productivity loss from disrupted workflows.

IT resources required for support and redeployment.

Rugged devices are positioned to reduce these costs by remaining in service longer and supporting uninterrupted operation.

This shift – from focusing on upfront cost to life cycle cost – is becoming increasingly relevant for organisations looking to optimise field performance.

Specialised use cases and industry variants

In some environments, additional functionality such as bar code scanning and expanded connectivity may be required.

Rugged devices with integrated scanning capabilities and support for accessories such as docking stations and ethernet connectivity can support workflows in:

Warehousing and inventory management

Logistics and distribution

Asset tracking and compliance

Construction and engineering

Agriculture and field services

The Oukitel RT10 industrial version comes with a built-in bar code scanner and industrial fingerprint reader.

Rugged tablet with proven ability to survive harsh, outdoor conditions. (Image: Tsukuru)

Availability in South Africa

The Oukitel RT10 is available in South Africa in both standard and industry variants, with local support and 12-month manufacturer warranty.

OUKITEL RT10 – rugged, industrial, reliable

A smarter investment for field operations

As organisations continue to digitise field operations, the reliability of mobile hardware is becoming a key factor in operational efficiency.

While consumer-grade devices may appear cost-effective initially, their limitations in demanding environments can introduce hidden costs over time.

Rugged devices offer an alternative approach – one that prioritises durability, uptime and life cycle value – helping organisations reduce disruption and improve overall performance in the field.