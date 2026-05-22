The difference lies in how teams operate in the field.

Consumer smartphones are not built for South African field operations.

On active sites, devices are exposed to dust, rain, drops, long shifts and unreliable power conditions. When a device fails in the field, the impact goes beyond inconvenience:

Communication slows.

Reporting stops.

Inspections are delayed.

Incidents take longer to resolve.

For SMEs to large enterprises operating across security, logistics, construction, maintenance and industrial environments, rugged mobility has become an operational requirement rather than a niche device category.

The Oukitel WP61 Plus and Oukitel WP61 Ultra are designed around that reality.

Oukitel WP61 Plus vs Ultra: Push-to-talk or thermal imaging for field teams.

Same rugged platform, different operational priorities

Both devices share the same rugged foundation:

20 000mAh battery with fast charging.

MIL-STD-810H durability.

IP68/IP69K water and dust protection.

5G connectivity.

512GB storage.

High-resolution cameras for field documentation.

The difference lies in how teams operate in the field.

The Oukitel WP61 Plus focuses on real-time communication with integrated long-range push-to-talk functionality, helping teams coordinate instantly across sites without relying on separate radios.

The Oukitel WP61 Ultra focuses on inspection visibility with built-in thermal imaging, allowing teams to identify heat signatures, detect faults and inspect infrastructure beyond what standard cameras can capture.

For enterprise decision-makers, the choice comes down to a simple operational question:

Are delays caused more by communication gaps or by issues teams cannot immediately detect?

Oukitel WP61 Plus vs Ultra: Push-to-talk or thermal imaging for field teams.

WP61 Plus: Built for coordination-heavy operations

The WP61 Plus is suited to environments where fast communication directly impacts safety, response times and productivity.

Typical use cases include:

Security and guarding operations.

Logistics and fleet coordination.

Construction site supervision.

Warehousing and yard management.

Dispersed field teams operating across multiple zones.

By combining a rugged smartphone and push-to-talk capability into a single device, organisations can reduce the need for separate radios while simplifying device management for teams in the field.

WP61 Ultra: Built for inspection and fault detection

The WP61 Ultra is designed for teams that depend on visibility during inspections, maintenance and compliance work.

Typical applications include:

Electrical maintenance.

Facilities management.

Industrial inspections.

HSE and compliance audits.

After-hours infrastructure assessments.

Its thermal imaging capability enables teams to identify overheating equipment, electrical faults and hidden infrastructure risks before they escalate into operational failures.

For organisations managing critical infrastructure or maintenance-intensive environments, earlier fault detection can reduce downtime, improve safety and support preventative maintenance strategies.

Choosing the right rugged device

The Oukitel WP61 Plus and WP61 Ultra are built on the same rugged platform, but solve different operational challenges.

For organisations where communication speed is critical, the WP61 Plus prioritises coordination efficiency.

For teams focused on inspections, maintenance visibility and fault detection, the WP61 Ultra delivers additional operational insight through thermal imaging.

The right choice depends on where operational delays occur most often in the field.

Enterprise deployment support in South Africa

Tsukuru Pty Ltd t/a Oukitel South Africa currently supports organisations across security, logistics, industrial maintenance, facilities management and field service sectors, with local support and repair infrastructure based in South Africa.

Enterprise clients benefit from:

Local warranty and repairs.

South Africa-based support.

Nationwide delivery.

Volume pricing.

30-day proof-of-concept programmes.

Advanced replacement support for fleets of 100+ devices.

This allows operations teams to test deployment suitability before scaling across sites or regions.