Ovations, Camunda partnership to transform business process orchestration in SA

Ovations Technologies is a Camunda silver implementation and reseller partner.

Ovations Technologies has become a Camunda silver implementation and reseller partner, bringing a fresh approach to business process orchestration for enterprises in South Africa and Africa.

Ovations CTO Deon van Niekerk says Camunda enables organisations to rethink their business operating models with agentic AI to free humans up to focus on enhancing customer service and relationships.

“Camunda has unique capabilities to mix human-based workflows with agentic AI, to significantly improve processes,” he says. “Over the past three years, we have seen Camunda getting good traction and local market demand growing – particularly in the financial services sector.”

Another advantage of Camunda is that pricing is based on transaction volume, instead of user numbers, Van Niekerk says. “This model aligns with real value and is better suited for our customer environment.”

He believes the Camunda partnership will breathe new life into Ovations’ hyperautomation value proposition. “Camunda brings agentic AI into the conversation and reinvigorates process automation,” he says.

Camunda notes that current business processes are seen as legacy, designed before AI existed, and process re-engineering is necessary for an AI-native world. However, bolting AI onto legacy processes compounds technical and organisational debt, complexity and cost. AI-enabled re-engineering surfaces how processes can significantly improve and enable organisations to re-engineer them to achieve the outcomes they want.

Camunda orchestrates knowledge workers and AI agents across end-to-end business processes to overcome the challenges of fragmentation in processes, simplify the enforcement of guardrails and maintain a complete audit trail. Camunda is built for business-critical, high-throughput, long-running operations at enterprise scale.

The solution brings scalable AI-powered automation built on open standards, with no proprietary lock-in. It enables organisations to co-ordinate agents as participants in a larger process and inject enforceable steps between an agent’s decision and its action, so automation stays safe and consistent, with straight-through processing for predictable steps and agent reasoning for exceptions, blended in one process with the ability to dial autonomy up or down per step. It offers built-in observability and optimisation of every process execution, agent decision and exception.

“Many large corporates still have long-running processes that touch multiple departments. For that reason, we don’t see process automation going away, but how it’s done is changing. Traditionally, workflow solutions have humans doing the actual processing, with more and more integration and RPA bots. But with agentic AI and Camunda, we’re expecting the RPA to be replaced with agentic AI, and the number of humans in the process reduced to manage QA and oversight of what the AI agents have done. It represents a new way of thinking,” Van Niekerk says.

“Camunda also has a new capability called ProcessOS, currently in closed beta, which discovers how you really work, re-engineers your processes for an AI-native world, and continuously improves what you deploy. Automatically. We believe they’re leading in terms of innovation in agentic AI enabled process orchestration,” he adds.

He notes that Ovations is building its Camunda practice on ready-to-deploy Camunda developer skills and over 25 years of process delivery expertise. “We have partnered with the team that helped establish the Camunda South Africa chapter, giving us a direct line into local Camunda expertise and community knowledge,” he says.

“With our long history and understanding of financial services and large enterprises in the telco and retail sectors, we have the context of each industry’s processes, so we are well positioned to walk this new journey with clients and help them rethink how they tackle the future,” Van Niekerk concludes.