Ovations expands integration capabilities with acquisition of Sequence Solutions

Ovations buys Sequence Solutions.

Marking its 25th year in providing value-adding IT and business consulting services, Ovations Technologies has reached another milestone by acquiring Sequence Solutions, an established ICT solutions provider. This acquisition celebrates Ovations’ quarter-century of innovation and also strengthens its capabilities in delivering comprehensive integration solutions.

Enhancing expertise in IBM Integration solutions

Sequence Solutions, known for its capability in implementing IBM Integration solutions, brings specialised knowledge to Ovations’ portfolio. By combining these capabilities with Ovations’ broad IT software, consulting and service offerings, the acquisition enhances the company's ability to support clients in optimising their digital solutions.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sean Katzen of Ovations said: “As we celebrate 25 years of innovation and client success, the acquisition of Sequence Solutions is aligned with our strategic objectives. Their specialised IBM Integration capability complement our strengths, allowing us to offer even more robust and comprehensive services to our clients. This partnership underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of businesses in today’s fast-paced environment.”

Ian Nettleton of Sequence Solutions shared his enthusiasm: “After four years of steady growth, we realised that to continue on our path, we needed a larger partner. From the start of discussions with Ovations, it was evident that we shared the same vision and values. With our expertise in integration and their established presence in the market, we see great opportunities to expand our reach and impact.”

Seamless transition and synergy

By combining Sequence Solutions’ deep technical expertise with Ovations’ industry experience and customer base, the partnership creates a synergistic offering that will benefit Ovations clients with a comprehensive range of integration services and solutions.

Both companies have assured their clients that the transition will be smooth. Ovations will maintain the strong focus on client satisfaction while expanding its capabilities to meet growing market demands.

Looking ahead

As Ovations embarks on its next chapter, it remains committed to growth, innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients. The acquisition of Sequence Solutions reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the IT space, equipped to provide enhanced integration services that enable businesses to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

For more information about how this acquisition can benefit your business, please contact us on info@ovationsgroup.com.



