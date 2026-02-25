Ovations Technologies partners with Fenergo to transform compliance operations in SA

Ovations Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Fenergo, a global provider of client life cycle management (CLM), know your customer (KYC) and transaction monitoring solutions, to deliver modernised, AI-powered CLM solutions to financial institutions in South Africa.

Faced with evolving regulatory change and an imperative to grow and expand across the African continent and beyond, financial institutions in South Africa are prioritising technology that streamlines compliance operations and accelerates time-to-revenue. Fenergo and Ovations combine market-leading CLM technology and deep regulatory expertise with local delivery, enabling financial institutions to unify and automate KYC processes, accelerate client onboarding while driving operational efficiencies and reducing regulatory risk.

Ovations will act as a key software delivery partner for Fenergo in South Africa, providing implementation, integration and ongoing operational support to tier one and tier two financial institutions.

Firms using Fenergo’s AI-powered CLM to manage client onboarding, KYC reviews and transaction monitoring can cut costs by 93%, reduce review times by 45% and process documents 72% faster.

Matt Edwards, Vice-President, Global Partnerships at Fenergo, commented: “As South African financial institutions look to compete globally, we’re seeing rising demand for our solutions that are proven to eliminate manual effort and turn compliance into a strategic growth driver. By partnering with Ovations and tapping into their deep local expertise, we can step up Fenergo’s value delivery across the region.”

Deon van Niekerk, Chief Technology Officer at Ovations Technologies, commented: “Our partnership with Fenergo positions Ovations Technologies to deliver world-class client life cycle management, KYC and AML solutions to the South African financial services market at a pivotal moment in its growth. With South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and its return to the top position in Africa by GDP, the need for robust, scalable and globally aligned regulatory technology has never been greater. Together, we are enabling institutions to strengthen compliance, accelerate digital onboarding and build trusted, investment-ready operations for the next phase of economic expansion.”