Overe.io, PRODATA team up to bring automated Microsoft 365 security to partners across Africa

We're delighted to announce a new partnership between Overe.io and PRODATA, one of Africa’s leading value‑added distributors. PRODATA has built an impressive network across the continent, delivering cyber security, infrastructure and cloud solutions to partners with deep technical support and go‑to‑market expertise. From our first conversations, it was clear we had a natural fit: PRODATA had fielded a growing number of enquiries from channel partners seeking a trusted SaaS security solution, and Overe.io’s platform was built precisely for this need.

Overe.io has engineered a purpose‑built Cloud Detection & Response platform to help managed service providers (MSPs), value‑added resellers (VARs) and IT partners detect and respond to threats in Microsoft 365 and other SaaS environments before they become incidents. The company's four pillars – assess, harden, monitor and respond – deliver instant tenant assessments, automated security hardening, continuous monitoring and real‑time response. By partnering with PRODATA, Overe.io can extend these capabilities to more organisations across Africa, enabling them to protect their customers’ data without unnecessary complexity.

Overe.io and PRODATA team up to bring automated Microsoft 365 security to partners across Africa.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on bringing world‑class technology to our partners across Africa. When we looked at the rising tide of Microsoft 365 and SaaS threats, it was clear we needed a cloud‑native security solution. Overe.io’s platform delivers the visibility and automation our partners have been asking for. We’re excited to work together to help organisations across the continent protect their digital assets and build a safer business environment,” said Jay Bradley, Founder and MD at PRODATA.

“PRODATA has an unparalleled reach and a deep understanding of partner needs within the African market. From our first meeting, we knew we had the right ally. Our mission is to make enterprise‑grade SaaS security accessible to MSPs and businesses, and PRODATA’s commitment to partner success perfectly aligns with that. Together we’re making it easier for African partners to deploy Overe.io, reduce risk and deliver real value to their customers,” said Paul Barnes, CEO and Co‑Founder at Overe.io.

This collaboration continues PRODATA's tradition of equipping partners with best‑of‑breed cyber security solutions and underscores our joint commitment to help businesses across Africa defend against increasingly sophisticated threats.

Learn more or start your free trial at: overe.io