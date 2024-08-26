Overwhelming interest in Sage Intacct at Brilliant Link customer breakfast

Devon Rimmington, MD at Brilliant Link, welcomes delegates at the Sage Intacct breakfast for clients.

ERP and accounting software specialist and long-time Sage partner, Brilliant Link, reports that Sage 200 Evolution customers are welcoming Sage Intacct – Sage’s new cloud-based ERP solution for mid-market companies.

Brilliant Link showcased the capabilities of Sage Intacct to a number of their valued Sage 200 Evolution customers at a breakfast event in Midrand recently.

Devon Rimmington, Director at Brilliant Link, says: “Sage Intacct adds significant value to our customers and there has been a lot of excitement about the product. The response at our customer breakfast was overwhelmingly positive.”

Rimmington says Brilliant Link has supported customers on Sage 200 for around 20 years and expects Sage Intacct to serve their needs for the next 20.

He says: “Around five years ago, our customers started engaging with our consultants, asking, ‘where to from here?’ They had been using Sage 200 Evolution for many years, but wanted to move with the times and embrace AI, dashboarding and automation. It wasn’t always possible with the systems they were using. These features had to be developed outside of their systems. Sage Intacct offers our customers the functionality they were sorely missing.”

Transforming work

At the recent breakfast event, themed: ‘Transform the way you think and work’, Brilliant Link and Sage Intacct customers outlined how Sage Intacct can streamline financial operations, saving time and resources.

Sage 200 Evolution customers heard from Sage guest speakers, including Gerhard Hartman, Sage Regional Vice-President, Medium Segment, Africa and Middle East, and Jordaan Burger, Vice-President Finance, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific at Sage, who outlined the benefits that can be achieved through the implementation of a native cloud financial solution such as Sage Intacct. They highlighted how quickly new functionality could be deployed in the Intacct suite, and noted that an experienced team of global developers and engineers are behind the product, allowing local customers to leverage global trends.

Rahana Vally, a Director at Brilliant Link, outlined the reasons why Brilliant Link had chosen Sage Intacct as its product for the next 20 years. She says: “I am really excited about it because it’s a product that fits the customers in the room and meets most of their requirements. For example, Sage Intacct Collaborate literally ‘puts everyone on the same page’, allowing users to have a conversation around something in the system, collaborate and add information. They could give auditors access to information in the system without having to prepare files. Other key capabilities are simplified approvals in financial systems and bank feeds,” she says.

“What customers needed was the next step for their business. Their legacy product couldn’t support requirements like having all the information they need at their fingertips, available to everyone, anywhere.”

Vally says Intacct aligns with the major trend to move to cloud: “People no longer want on-premises servers that they have to manage and maintain. They want their ERP always on, always up to date, with features like dashboards to simplify work.”

Erika More, Sales Director at Sage Intacct, and Tasneem Dajee, Sage Intacct Solutions Engineer, demonstrated core Intacct benefits such as built-in dashboarding and analytics, the ability to process transactions against dimensions allowing for unlimited reporting flexibility, and custom workflows and smart events.

Finally, Martini Hyman, Senior Product Manager at Sage Intacct International, discussed where the product is headed. On the roadmap are having core machine learning and artificial intelligence embedded in the software, allowing for outlier detection and AP document recognition abilities, as well as purchase order document recognition and matching abilities.

Customers highlight benefits

Brilliant Link customers already using Sage Intacct highlighted key benefits of their own implementations, such as accessibility, dashboards and streamlined workflows.

For Nasreen Naidoo, Head of Finance and IT at Ocean Basket, the benefits of making the move include ease of consolidating reporting from multiple legal entities, including from multiple countries and currencies.

Sanri van der Walt, ATKV MSW Financial Manager, said benefits to her department included being able to design reports without needing external consulting resources. She also noted that users had easily adopted the software and were able to self-learn through Sage Intacct University.

Darius Bester, senior accountant at Q4 Fuel, said Intacct offered flexibility, customisable reports and was very user friendly, with the fixed asset module particularly for Q4 Fuel’s asset-intensive business. He added that Brilliant Link has helped the company make a seamless transition to Sage Intacct.