Overwhelming support for Wired4Women Awards 2025

The Wired4Women Awards, now in their second year, continue to receive phenomenal support from the South African business and tech sectors.

Launched in 2024 by the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with Telkom and ITWeb Brainstorm, these awards are now firmly established as a prestigious platform that recognises and celebrates the significant contributions of women across various roles in the South African technology sector – from C-level executives and business leaders to innovators, entrepreneurs and emerging talents.

The initiative aligns with the Wired4Women Tech Forum’s mission to promote gender balance within the tech industry by fostering community, mentorship and training opportunities for women.

This year’s awards have seen a remarkable response from both corporate sponsors and the wider ICT sector responding to the call for nominations.

Lead sponsor

Telkom has returned as the lead sponsor, as well as the sponsor of two award categories:

CIO of the Year

Top Tech Innovator

Says Gugu Mthembu, Chief Marketing Officer at Telkom: “Our continued involvement reflects Telkom's dedication to shaping a future where women not only participate but thrive in technology. We believe that initiatives like the Wired4Women Awards play a vital role in addressing gender disparities and ensuring the industry benefits from diverse perspectives, creativity and innovation.”

Category sponsors

Other leading industry players have made the Wired4Women Awards 2025 possible by sponsoring these key categories:

CISO of the Year – sponsored by BCX

“As a leader in digital transformation, BCX is committed to fostering a more inclusive ICT sector. This commitment extends beyond our innovative solutions and services – it is embedded in how we drive impact across the industry. That is why BCX is proud to sponsor two key categories at the Wired4Women Awards: CISO of the Year and Rising Star: Cloud,” says Mpho Hlefana, Managing Executive: Marketing, BCX.

Tech Business Leader – sponsored by MTN Converged Solutions

“By championing female leadership, we aim to inspire the next generation of women in technology and ensure that diverse perspectives are represented and share a voice in the development of the country and continent alike,” says Ryno Dekker, Senior Marketing Manager at MTN Business.

Trailblazing Career in ICT – sponsored by Liquid Intelligent Technologies

“By sponsoring this award, we want to encourage more women to push the boundaries, set the bar high and, most importantly, encourage more young women to enter the technology industry, thereby changing the face of the tech industry,” said Deon Geyser, CEO of Connectivity for Cassava Technologies.

Tech Entrepreneur – sponsored by Vaxowave

“At Vaxowave, we are committed to empowering innovation and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women driving change in the tech industry. Supporting this award reflects our belief in the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the vital role women play in shaping the future of technology,” said Kume Luvhani, co-founder and executive director of Vaxowave.

Mentor of the Year – sponsored by MTN Business

“By sponsoring the Mentor of the Year Award, we are honouring the achievements of women leaders who are not only excelling in their careers but also paying it forward, selflessly sharing their knowledge and experience with others and, in doing so, making a significant contribution to our industry,” says Kholofelo Magagane, Head of Marketing at MTN.

IT Business Development Executive – sponsored by Cisco

"These awards align with our mission to empower individuals through technology, celebrating female leaders who drive business growth and innovation,” says Smangele Nkosi, General Manager of Cisco South Africa.

Rising Star: Cloud – sponsored by BCX

“BCX believes in more than just enabling digital transformation for our customers – we are equally committed to transforming the ICT industry itself. Supporting the Wired4Women Awards aligns with our mission to empower women in technology and create opportunities for meaningful participation. Women need to see that not only is a career in ICT achievable but that there are clear paths to leadership and success,” says Hlefana.

Rising Star: Emerging Tech – sponsored by Absa

“Through our purpose of ‘empowering Africa's tomorrow, together... one story at a time’, we strive to create a brighter future for all. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to this purpose, as we work together to uplift and empower communities across the continent,” says Dr Philile Mkhize, Chief Operations Officer, Technology Services at Absa Group.

Top Tech Student – sponsored by Openserve

“By sponsoring the Top Tech Student Award, we aim to encourage young female students to excel in their academic pursuits and contribute to the broader tech community. By celebrating their success, we are opening doors for future generations and hope to see more girls pursue IT as a career," says Makgosi Mabaso, Chief Commercial Officer at Openserve.

Hundreds of entries across 13 categories

The call for nominations received an overwhelming response, with close to 500 submissions. The nominations reflect the diverse roles of women in tech, ranging from leadership and mentorship to entrepreneurship and emerging talent.

“We had an amazing calibre of winners last year, and an amazing calibre of nominations this year,” says Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chair of the Wired4Women Tech Forum. “It’s been difficult to go through all of them and not want to include everyone in the process. As the Wired4Women board, it’s our mission to amplify the incredible work women do in the technology sector, ensuring corporate South Africa functions well. With these awards, we get to honour female excellence within our industry and the phenomenal women who are making a significant impact in their businesses and communities.”

White-Ndlovu adds: “I don’t think it’s ok that we still only have 10% representation of female-led businesses on the JSE. Hopefully, we’ll see exponential growth and more women leading businesses. It’s a proven fact that when women lead, businesses become more profitable.”

Telkom’s Mthembu echoes this sentiment: “We are hoping to see the demographic of women in tech change over time to reflect the demographic of our society. Let’s use this platform not only to recognise the women who are already making strides today but also to support change by ensuring that initiatives such as this one get the right level of support and participation.”

Announcement of winners

The finalists for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards have been selected through a rigorous judging process, involving Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors and respected industry experts and academics.

The winners will be announced at the Wired4Women gala event on 3 April in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

For more information about the Wired4Women Awards, please visit https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2025/.