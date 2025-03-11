2025 Wired4Women Awards finalists revealed

The finalists for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards have been officially announced.
Now in their second year, the Wired4Women Awards are run by the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with Telkom and ITWeb Brainstorm, and celebrate the outstanding women working in the South African tech industry.
The finalists have been selected based on their exceptional achievements and leadership across 13 categories, highlighting their contributions to growth and innovation within the technology sector, and opening doors for future generations of tech leaders.
The call for nominations received an overwhelming response, with close to 500 submissions, reflecting female contributions across the diverse roles in tech.
The shortlist selection is the first stage of a rigorous judging process, conducted by the jury comprised of Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors, respected industry experts and academics.
Here are the finalists, in alphabetical order, according to their first name:
CIO OF THE YEAR
- Jenny Mohanlall, senior director: information technology, DHL
- Kerusha Kanjee, CIO, Investec Wealth and Investment International
- Mathabo Nakene Mginqi, VP − ICT and CIO, UNISA
- Tumelo Zwane, CIO, Special Investigating Unit
- Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer, African Bank
The CIO of the Year category is sponsored by Telkom.
CISO OF THE YEAR
- Cheryl Modise, chief information security officer, Telkom
- Dr Brenda Didi-Quvane, chief risk officer: group digital and technology office, Momentum Group
- Nadia Veeran-Patel: CISO, LRMG
- Emily Manganyi, chief security officer: head of business engagement, Absa Group
- Misokuhle Thusi, head of IT security, SABC
- Sithembile Songo, head of security, Eskom
The CISO of the Year category is sponsored by BCX.
TECH BUSINESS LEADER
- Adetola Bakinson, founder and director, Meli Zekaya Services
- Kim Sacree, MD, Seacom South Africa
- Ria Pinto, country general manager and technology leader, IBM
- Siddika Osman, CEO, Nkgwete IT Solutions
The Tech Business Leader category is sponsored by MTN Business.
TRAILBLAZING CAREER IN ICT
- Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer, African Bank
- Makaziwe Makamba, digital transformation, National School of Government
- Nomusa Keninda, e-learning specialist and founder of the Mpumalanga ICT Club
- Pansy Tlakula, advocate, chairperson, Information Regulator of South Africa
- Pragashani Reddy, executive director: digital, Absa Group
- Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini: chief digital and information officer, Telkom
The Trailblazing Career in ICT category is sponsored by Liquid Intelligent Technologies.
TECH ENTREPRENEUR
- Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist Africa, KnowBe4
- Chante Venter, co-founder and CEO, Wise Move
- Gaefele Meko,MD, Unlimited Treasure
- Connie Bloem, co-founder and MD, Mesh.trade
- Megan Enerson, CEO and founder, Fempreneurs
The Tech Entrepreneur category is sponsored by Vaxowave.
TECH 4 GOOD
- Angel Selebano, PR and marketing manager, ZA Domain Name Authority
- Avashna Ramnarain, founder and CEO, Masterminds at Play
- Mara Glennie, founder and CEO, TEARS Foundation
- Nitasha Pillau, founder, Tech Society KZN
- Zandile Mkwanazi, CEO, GirlCode
TECH INNOVATOR
- Carol Atkinson, managing partner of Exponential Integration for Top Tech Innovation, Momentum
- Natalie Miller, co-founder, XRGlobal
- Sandika Daya, senior manager, IT governance, risk and compliance, MultiChoice
- Zethu Lubisi, acting manager: ICT service delivery, Wits University
The Tech Innovator category is sponsored by Telkom.
MENTOR OF THE YEAR
- Shaleenah Marie, head of learning and development, Siemens
- Livonia Mosipha, lead Scrum master, Absa
- Patricia Ngema, service delivery manager, Gordon Institute of Business Science
- Professor Stella Bvuma, director, University of Johannesburg's School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems
- Delia Kench, HOD IT, Assumption Convent School (TeacherWorks and FunWorks
The Mentor of the Year category is sponsored by MTN Business.
IT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE
- Julie Noizeux Inder, channel manager and lead, Fortinet
- Kim Sacree, MD, Seacom South Africa
- Ronelle Naidoo, chief sales officer, Mint Group
- Liza Nolte, new business development manager, AfriGIS
- Tumi Chamayou, chief enterprise business officer, MTN
The IT Business Development Executive category is sponsored by Cisco.
RISING STAR: SECURITY
- Denielle Rawthee, cyber security officer, Vodacom
- Laura Martin, penetration tester, Capitec
- Monique Leask, information and cyber security manager, Sun International
- Natalie Aphane, information security analyst, Bidvest Bank
- Nimisha Kunnil Antony, senior IT auditor, MultiChoice
RISING STAR: CLOUD
- Ellen Masego, junior consultant: cloud infrastructure, Altron Digital Business
- Samukelisiwe Mvuyana, Biz DevOps engineer, Nedbank
- Sebina Thobei, technical specialist, Microsoft
- Siphesihle Mbonxa, cloud and DevOps engineer, Nedbank
- Thandiwe Khalaki, data engineer / AWS cloud practitioner, African Bank
The Rising Star: Cloud category is sponsored by BCX.
RISING STAR: EMERGING TECH
- Kutlwano Ngwarati, founder and CEO, High Risers
- Nicole Barlow, vice-president of sales, Duplo
- Precious Lesupi, innovation, QueersCode
- Tanaka Dhliwayo, founder, Tanie Codes Org
- Tasneem Essop, consultant / analyst (emerging technologies), KPMG
The Rising Star: Emerging Tech category is sponsored by Absa.
TOP TECH STUDENT
- Kgaugelo Mphelo, student, Tshwane University of Technology
- Modukoana Gamlashe, student, Tshwane University of Technology
- Rejoice Chitengu, student, Sol Plaatje University
- Zethu Lubisi, acting manager: ICT service delivery, Wits University
- Olerato Monye, ICT academic mentor and tutor, Tshwane University of Technology
The Top Tech Student category is sponsored by Openserve.
The winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
