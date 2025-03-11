2025 Wired4Women Awards finalists revealed

The finalists for the second annual Wired4Women Awards have been chosen.

The finalists for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards have been officially announced.

Now in their second year, the Wired4Women Awards are run by the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with Telkom and ITWeb Brainstorm, and celebrate the outstanding women working in the South African tech industry.

The finalists have been selected based on their exceptional achievements and leadership across 13 categories, highlighting their contributions to growth and innovation within the technology sector, and opening doors for future generations of tech leaders.

The call for nominations received an overwhelming response, with close to 500 submissions, reflecting female contributions across the diverse roles in tech.

The shortlist selection is the first stage of a rigorous judging process, conducted by the jury comprised of Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors, respected industry experts and academics.

Here are the finalists, in alphabetical order, according to their first name:

CIO OF THE YEAR

Jenny Mohanlall , senior director: information technology, DHL

, senior director: information technology, DHL Kerusha Kanjee , CIO, Investec Wealth and Investment International



Mathabo Nakene Mginqi , VP − ICT and CIO, UNISA



Tumelo Zwane , CIO, Special Investigating Unit



Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer, African Bank



The CIO of the Year category is sponsored by Telkom.

CISO OF THE YEAR

Cheryl Modise , chief information security officer, Telkom

, chief information security officer, Telkom Dr Brenda Didi-Quvane , chief risk officer: group digital and technology office, Momentum Group



Nadia Veeran-Patel : CISO, LRMG



Emily Manganyi , chief security officer: head of business engagement, Absa Group



Misokuhle Thusi , head of IT security, SABC



Sithembile Songo , head of security, Eskom



The CISO of the Year category is sponsored by BCX.

TECH BUSINESS LEADER

Adetola Bakinson , founder and director, Meli Zekaya Services

, founder and director, Meli Zekaya Services Kim Sacree , MD, Seacom South Africa



Ria Pinto , country general manager and technology leader, IBM



Siddika Osman , CEO, Nkgwete IT Solutions



The Tech Business Leader category is sponsored by MTN Business.

TRAILBLAZING CAREER IN ICT

Unathi Mtya , group chief information and digital officer, African Bank

, group chief information and digital officer, African Bank Makaziwe Makamba , digital transformation, National School of Government



Nomusa Keninda , e-learning specialist and founder of the Mpumalanga ICT Club



Pansy Tlakula , advocate, chairperson, Information Regulator of South Africa



Pragashani Reddy , executive director: digital, Absa Group



Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini : chief digital and information officer, Telkom



The Trailblazing Career in ICT category is sponsored by Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

TECH ENTREPRENEUR

Anna Collard , SVP content strategy and evangelist Africa, KnowBe4

, SVP content strategy and evangelist Africa, KnowBe4 Chante Venter , co-founder and CEO, Wise Move



Gaefele Meko , MD, Unlimited Treasure



Connie Bloem , co-founder and MD, Mesh.trade



Megan Enerson , CEO and founder, Fempreneurs



The Tech Entrepreneur category is sponsored by Vaxowave.

TECH 4 GOOD

Angel Selebano , PR and marketing manager, ZA Domain Name Authority

, PR and marketing manager, ZA Domain Name Authority Avashna Ramnarain , founder and CEO, Masterminds at Play



Mara Glennie , founder and CEO, TEARS Foundation



Nitasha Pillau , founder, Tech Society KZN



Zandile Mkwanazi , CEO, GirlCode

TECH INNOVATOR

Carol Atkinson , managing partner of Exponential Integration for Top Tech Innovation, Momentum

, managing partner of Exponential Integration for Top Tech Innovation, Momentum Natalie Miller , co-founder, XRGlobal



Sandika Daya , senior manager, IT governance, risk and compliance, MultiChoice



Zethu Lubisi , acting manager: ICT service delivery, Wits University



The Tech Innovator category is sponsored by Telkom.

MENTOR OF THE YEAR

Shaleenah Marie , head of learning and development, Siemens

, head of learning and development, Siemens Livonia Mosipha , lead Scrum master, Absa

, lead Scrum master, Absa Patricia Ngema , service delivery manager, Gordon Institute of Business Science

, service delivery manager, Gordon Institute of Business Science Professor Stella Bvuma , director, University of Johannesburg's School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems

, director, University of Johannesburg's School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems Delia Kench, HOD IT, Assumption Convent School (TeacherWorks and FunWorks



The Mentor of the Year category is sponsored by MTN Business.

IT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE

Julie Noizeux Inder , channel manager and lead, Fortinet

, channel manager and lead, Fortinet Kim Sacree , MD, Seacom South Africa

, MD, Seacom South Africa Ronelle Naidoo , chief sales officer, Mint Group

, chief sales officer, Mint Group Liza Nolte , new business development manager, AfriGIS

, new business development manager, AfriGIS Tumi Chamayou, chief enterprise business officer, MTN



The IT Business Development Executive category is sponsored by Cisco.

RISING STAR: SECURITY

Denielle Rawthee , cyber security officer, Vodacom

, cyber security officer, Vodacom Laura Martin , penetration tester, Capitec

, penetration tester, Capitec Monique Leask , information and cyber security manager, Sun International

, information and cyber security manager, Sun International Natalie Aphane , information security analyst, Bidvest Bank

, information security analyst, Bidvest Bank Nimisha Kunnil Antony, senior IT auditor, MultiChoice





RISING STAR: CLOUD

Ellen Masego , junior consultant: cloud infrastructure, Altron Digital Business

, junior consultant: cloud infrastructure, Altron Digital Business Samukelisiwe Mvuyana , Biz DevOps engineer, Nedbank



Sebina Thobei , technical specialist, Microsoft



Siphesihle Mbonxa , cloud and DevOps engineer, Nedbank



Thandiwe Khalaki , data engineer / AWS cloud practitioner, African Bank



The Rising Star: Cloud category is sponsored by BCX.

RISING STAR: EMERGING TECH

Kutlwano Ngwarati , founder and CEO, High Risers

, founder and CEO, High Risers Nicole Barlow , vice-president of sales, Duplo



Precious Lesupi , innovation, QueersCode



Tanaka Dhliwayo , founder, Tanie Codes Org



Tasneem Essop , consultant / analyst (emerging technologies), KPMG



The Rising Star: Emerging Tech category is sponsored by Absa.

TOP TECH STUDENT

Kgaugelo Mphelo , student, Tshwane University of Technology

, student, Tshwane University of Technology Modukoana Gamlashe , student, Tshwane University of Technology



Rejoice Chitengu , student, Sol Plaatje University



Zethu Lubisi , acting manager: ICT service delivery, Wits University



Olerato Monye , ICT academic mentor and tutor, Tshwane University of Technology



The Top Tech Student category is sponsored by Openserve.

The winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.



