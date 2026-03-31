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Ozow appoints chief risk and governance officer

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 31 Mar 2026
Tendi Nyathi, chief risk and governance officer at Ozow.
Tendi Nyathi, chief risk and governance officer at Ozow.

South African payments company Ozow has appointed Tendi Nyathi as chief and officer, effective 1 April.

Nyathi moves from her current role as chief legal officer into the newly created position, which consolidates governance, risk and legal functions under a single leadership role.

is evolving to focus less on what an institution is and more on the activities it performs. That shift requires a much more integrated and strategic approach to risk and governance,” says Nyathi.

Nyathi has been with the company for more than nine years and has played a key role in the company’s growth, including its Series B funding round, regulatory engagement and the establishment of governance and risk frameworks, says Ozow.

In her new role, she will oversee enterprise-wide risk management, governance processes and regulatory alignment, while continuing to lead the legal function.

See also
Ozow expands PayShap Request offering backed by TymeBank
Ozow expands PayShap Request offering backed by TymeBank
Ozow claims first-mover advantage with live roll-out of PayShap Request
Ozow claims first-mover advantage with live roll-out of PayShap Request

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