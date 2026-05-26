Pan-African talent, innovation initiative launches

Africa Tech Builders Lab aims to advance emerging technology skills, ethical innovation, and start-up deployment. (Image source: 123RF)

Africa Tech Builders Lab, powered by the United Africa Blockchain Association (UABA), has launched a Pan-African talent and innovation programme to advance emerging technology skills.

In a statement, the lab says the initiative aims to equip young developers, start-ups and technical communities with practical emerging technology skills, ethical leadership foundations and pathways to real-world deployment.

Africa Tech Builders Lab will serve as a collaborative ecosystem where aspiring technologists, founders and community builders can access hands-on training, mentorship, innovation labs, start-up incubation opportunities and industry partnerships, notes the statement.

“At UABA, we believe Africa’s future will be shaped by developers, innovators, creators and entrepreneurs who can transform ideas into scalable impact,” says Yaliwe Mlambo, chairperson of UABA.

“Africa Tech Builders Lab is a continental movement to empower ethical innovators with the skills, support systems and opportunities needed to solve Africa’s most pressing challenges through technology.”

According to the lab, the programme will act as a bridge between talent, institutions and real-world deployment, creating developers who do not just build technology but build responsibly.

“The future of Africa’s digital economy depends on our ability to create builders who understand both innovation and responsibility,” adds UABA’s Bheki Mlambo.

The core focus areas include emerging technology training and developer upskilling, start-up incubation and technical mentorship, community-driven innovation ecosystems, ethical blockchain, AI and responsible technology development, industry collaboration and deployment opportunities, as well as commercialisation and pilot support.

As part of the initiative, the lab will host workshops, hackathons, accelerator programmes, technical bootcamps, founder labs and innovation showcases across multiple African regions.

To be part of the cohort, click here.