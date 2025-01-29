Panellists and presenters gear up for tough questions and robust discussion at ITWeb BI Summit 2025

ITWeb’s BI Summit 2025 promises to empower business leaders to deal with GenAI and its impact on business intelligence, data analytics.

The 20th annual ITWeb BI Summit 2025, to be held on 12 and 13 March at the Forum in Bryanston, will offer business leaders valuable insights into how to extract maximum value from emerging technologies as well as data analytics.

Vodacom’s group executive head for big data, AI & ML, Nkululeko Thangelane is scheduled to deliver a keynote address focused on leveraging GenAI for data management.

ITWeb BI Summit – 12 and 13 March 2025 Join local and international experts as they explore key issues in BI, data, and analytics over two days of presentations, panel discussions, and workshops. The ITWeb BI Summit is a must-attend for data, analytics, BI and AI professionals.

For more details and to register, click here.

His presentation will tackle several thought-provoking questions, including how should data management evolve to meet the new requirements of GenAI? How are companies embedding GenAI and LLMs into their data management strategies? What are the pitfalls to avoid? And what new skillsets/competencies are needed in your D&A team to support GenAI?

Panel discussions have also been organised, including one based on how roles of the data & analytics team are changing and what the implications are for your business.

Another panel discussion is centred on the evolving role of the CDO (chief digital officer) and their relationship with the board/ C-suite leadership.

This is an interesting topic that is gaining more attention in boardroom discussions on GenAI and digital technology adoption in the workplace.

Panellists scheduled to participate include Zjaen Coetzee, strategic advisor; Gerhard Muller, CDAO, Transunion; Lisel Engelbrecht, executive head: data engineering, analytics and AI, Standard Bank; Verushca Hunter, digital transformation & technology executive; as well as Jaybalan Goonahsylin, CIO, iMasFinance.

These technology professionals will deal with common challenges for CDOs when engaging with the board and C-suite: how is the role of the CDO changing? What skills and traits are required to become a great CDO? As well as what experiences have CDOs had when engaging with their board and the C-suite with regard to building relationships and getting their message across?

The event will also feature interesting tracks that will cover becoming a data-driven business, as well as next-generation data systems and architectures.

Here's a more concise version of your statement:

“Together with our sponsors, we’ve crafted a packed program covering key topics such as maximising results from data and AI initiatives, using AI tools for self-service BI andanalytics, exploring data fabric and mesh architectures as well as real-time data processing developments,” says Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb Events director.

Click here for more information and to register.