PaperCut reinvents print queues for the cloud era

PaperCut is rewriting the print queue story.

If you’ve ever clicked “print” and discovered the wrong printer installed on your device, or your laptop can't find the printer right next to you, or you're not seeing a printer at all... then you’ve suffered at the hands of "print queues". Behind every frustrating print moment lies a mess of scripts, servers, drivers and IT duct tape holding ageing print infrastructure together.

For decades, IT teams have been forced to prop up this fragile ecosystem, manually installing print queues and firefighting printer-related support tickets that clog the help desk. It’s a silent productivity drain affecting everyone from enterprise CIOs to frontline office workers who just need a document to come out now.

PaperCut Hive is changing that narrative.

And it’s doing so with one of the most quietly revolutionary features the print industry has seen in years: Print Queue Deployment – a cloud-native, automated, server-free way to finally kill the complexity behind print queues.

A universal problem that needed a universal fix

The brilliance of PaperCut’s approach lies in how it tackles a pain point almost every organisation understands intuitively:

“Why does the printer in the Cape Town boardroom install when I’m in Johannesburg?”

“Why can’t my laptop find the printer next to me?”

“Why does printing break every time we change WiFi networks?”

“Why are half our support tickets about printing?”

Print queue management has always been the root cause. And until now, modern solutions were few and far between. PaperCut Hive’s Print Queue Deployment flips the traditional model on its head. Instead of requiring on-premises print servers, AD Group Policies and scripting logic, PaperCut Hive handles it all in the cloud.

The result? Print queues simply appear; intelligently, automatically and exactly where they’re needed. No servers. No surprises.

The implications for admins and organisations are massive:

Fifty percent fewer print-related support tickets (based on early adopter feedback patterns).

Faster onboarding when new staff start; queues are instant.

No more region-specific printer disasters.

Supports hybrid, mobile and multi-office teams effortlesslessly.

Most importantly, it changes the everyday experience of printing for the average user. Printing becomes predictable. Boring. Invisible. Exactly how it should be.

For more information, contact papercut@symbiosys.it to get in touch with a certified PaperCut reseller.