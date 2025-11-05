Paratus Botswana advances cyber security awareness, connects classrooms

From left: Ms Banyaditse, Ms Kebalefetse, Ms Letsatle (Mogoditshane Senior School teachers), Dr Kimanzi Muthengi (UNICEF Botswana Representative), Joyce Wema Isa-Molwane (BOCRA Director – Legal, Compliance and Board Secretary), Paul Seakamela (Deputy Director – Department of Communications, Infrastructure and Business/DCIB at MCI), Shawn Bruwer (Managing Director – Paratus Botswana), Mphaphi Kuswane (School Head – Mogoditshane Senior School), Martin Mokgware (CEO, BOCRA)

October is the month when cyber security awareness is promoted globally. Throughout the month, Paratus Botswana shared practical cyber security insights to help both individuals and organisations reduce digital risks and reinforced the message that cyber security is a shared responsibility built on awareness and informed action. The Ministry of Communications and Innovation, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, led a series of initiatives to promote online safety and cyber resilience across Botswana.

Paratus Botswana participated by supporting the Senior Secondary Schools Debate, hosted by BOCRA, under the theme: ‘Building Cyber Resilience for Now and the Future’. Paratus Botswana, alongside UNICEF Botswana, provided prizes to all participating students and the winning debate team. In addition, Paratus pledged to sponsor a dedicated internet connection and firewall solution for the winning school, Mogoditshane Senior Secondary School. The firewall will promote safe digital learning by filtering harmful content, preventing unauthorised access and protecting internal data systems.

Shawn Bruwer, Managing Director of Paratus Botswana, said: “This initiative embodies the spirit of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and reinforces Paratus Botswana’s commitment to promoting responsible internet access by creating secure, empowered digital learning environments.”

Paratus Botswana provides a suite of security solutions designed to strengthen network resilience and data protection. These include firewall as a service, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service and hosted rackspace, all of which are designed to enable businesses across Botswana to safeguard critical systems while operating securely and efficiently.

With an ongoing commitment to advancing cyber security awareness and digital inclusion, Paratus Botswana affirms that online safety is a shared responsibility. In delivering quality connectivity, the company actively supports initiatives that protect people, networks and data.

Paratus Botswana’s social investment strategy focuses on digital inclusion and prioritises initiatives that support under-served communities, youth sports development and online safety for children. Through continued engagement, Paratus aims to bridge connectivity divides and nurture digitally aware communities, starting with the youth who represent Botswana’s digital future.

From left: Shawn Bruwer, Managing Director of Paratus Botswana, with M Kuswane, Headmaster of Mogoditshane Senior Secondary School.