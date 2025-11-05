Paratus Botswana advances cyber security awareness, connects classrooms

October is the month when cyber security awareness is promoted globally. Throughout the month, Paratus Botswana shared practical cyber security insights to help both individuals and organisations reduce digital risks and reinforced the message that cyber security is a shared responsibility built on awareness and informed action. The Ministry of Communications and Innovation, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, led a series of initiatives to promote online safety and cyber resilience across Botswana.
Paratus Botswana participated by supporting the Senior Secondary Schools Debate, hosted by BOCRA, under the theme: ‘Building Cyber Resilience for Now and the Future’. Paratus Botswana, alongside UNICEF Botswana, provided prizes to all participating students and the winning debate team. In addition, Paratus pledged to sponsor a dedicated internet connection and firewall solution for the winning school, Mogoditshane Senior Secondary School. The firewall will promote safe digital learning by filtering harmful content, preventing unauthorised access and protecting internal data systems.
Shawn Bruwer, Managing Director of Paratus Botswana, said: “This initiative embodies the spirit of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and reinforces Paratus Botswana’s commitment to promoting responsible internet access by creating secure, empowered digital learning environments.”
Paratus Botswana provides a suite of security solutions designed to strengthen network resilience and data protection. These include firewall as a service, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service and hosted rackspace, all of which are designed to enable businesses across Botswana to safeguard critical systems while operating securely and efficiently.
With an ongoing commitment to advancing cyber security awareness and digital inclusion, Paratus Botswana affirms that online safety is a shared responsibility. In delivering quality connectivity, the company actively supports initiatives that protect people, networks and data.
Paratus Botswana’s social investment strategy focuses on digital inclusion and prioritises initiatives that support under-served communities, youth sports development and online safety for children. Through continued engagement, Paratus aims to bridge connectivity divides and nurture digitally aware communities, starting with the youth who represent Botswana’s digital future.
Share
Paratus Botswana
Paratus Botswana is part of the Paratus Group, a pan-African network operator. Paratus Botswana offers leading network connectivity, internet, voice, satellite, and hosting solutions that can support any business with a full-service and full-coverage network. Established in 2016, Paratus Botswana has grown significantly and operates an extensive network covering over 90% of the population. Since its acquisition of BBi in 2022, Paratus is a diversified telecommunications company that offers a host of services to both businesses – large and small – and residences across Botswana.
With this unrivalled infrastructure and network system, and a Gateway license, Paratus Botswana offers unmatched diverse network routing that ensures its customers benefit from an unlimited, quality, and stable connection all the time.
As a critical connection point, Botswana is well situated geographically in Southern Africa to serve as a transit between countries. By leveraging its international network, Paratus can open up and create new opportunities for Botswana.
In delivering Africa’s quality network, Paratus Botswana thinks big and believes passionately in the potential of Africa. The company is investing in infrastructure and in delivering unlimited, reliable, and affordable connectivity.
Paratus
Paratus is committed to raising the bar on providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Among its many and diverse achievements, the group has invested in and launched the East-to-West Africa fiber route and the express route from Johannesburg to the rest of the world.
Paratus Group has operations in 15 African countries and employs over 800 employees across the group. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence (PoPs) in Europe, the UK and the USA.
Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The Group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.