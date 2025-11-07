Paratus Botswana expands network coverage to Tati Siding

Paratus Botswana is extending its national network coverage to Tati Siding, near Francistown. This expansion forms part of the company’s broader strategy to increase access to reliable, high-speed internet services for more communities and businesses across the country.
Paratus will initially deliver fixed wireless and microwave broadband services for both residential and enterprise customers. The company’s focus is to offer consistent speeds and stable, reliable connections, as it does elsewhere in Botswana, drawing capacity from the Paratus national backbone infrastructure, which includes the Gaborone-Plumtree route and the Kalahari Fiber network. The interconnected routes link key regional hubs and provide multiple pathways, ensuring that customers in Tati Siding benefit from sufficient capacity, reliable throughput and redundancy to maintain consistent service delivery.
Tati Siding forms part of a region experiencing renewed economic activity and infrastructure growth. By extending its network footprint here, Paratus strengthens regional connectivity and supports ongoing efforts to drive digital and economic progress across Botswana.
“Our expansion into Tati Siding is a meaningful step in extending reliable connectivity to more communities across Botswana,” said Shawn Bruwer, Managing Director of Paratus Botswana. “Each network milestone strengthens national connectivity and helps communities take part in the opportunities technology brings.”
As part of its social investment programme, Paratus Botswana is currently exploring opportunities to support a local school by providing internet connectivity or in-kind contributions. To mark the network expansion, Paratus will also run a free installation promotion for residential customers until 28 November 2025.
