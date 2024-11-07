Paratus Express Route revolutionises connectivity between Africa, Europe

Introducing the fibre superhighway. (Image: Paratus)

Paratus Group, which positions itself as a leading pan-African telecommunications provider, recently launched the Paratus Express Route, a groundbreaking fibre route that provides the fastest connectivity between Johannesburg and Europe. This fibre superhighway is the result of a combination of strategic and significant investment by Paratus and the deployment of cutting-edge Infinera technology to create transformed connectivity between Africa and Europe, which directly addresses the ever-increasing bandwidth requirements of both telecoms providers and enterprises.

Paratus identified that the route was needed to meet the challenge of escalating connectivity demand. Existing infrastructure, such as the West Africa Cable System (WACS), was no longer sufficient to meet the growing demands of businesses and consumers alike. As global data transmission volumes continue to surge, particularly in the wake of the global pandemic, the need for robust, high-capacity and low-latency connections between Africa and Europe has become critical. In response, the Paratus Group then invested heavily in creating a contiguous and diverse fibre network by:

Developing the 1 890km fibre route from the CLS, traversing Botswana, to the Teraco data centre in Johannesburg.

Connecting to the Equiano subsea cable to provide a direct route to Lisbon and onward to London and the rest of Europe.

Paratus partnered with Infinera, a pioneer in advanced optical networking solutions, to equip the new Express Route with state-of-the-art technology:

Infinera FlexILS : This flexible intelligent line system enables efficient spectrum utilisation. It allows Paratus to maximise the capacity of its fibre infrastructure, and meet growing bandwidth demands without requiring additional fibre deployment.

Infinera ICE6 800G Solution: Deployed specifically for the Equiano Cable System, this solution offers 20 times more capacity than previously available in Namibia. The ICE6 technology provides industry-leading performance, with its unique features like long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS) and dynamic bandwidth allocation.

Infinera Senior Vice-President, Worldwide Sales, Nick Walden, says: “Infinera is excited to partner with Paratus on this project, leveraging the flexibility and scalability of our platforms, enabling Paratus to offer differentiated high-speed services to meet the growing bandwidth demand in the region.”

What the new Paratus Express Route delivers, in summary:

Lower latency : The 123ms latency between Johannesburg and Europe enables new use cases and improves existing applications, particularly for financial services, gaming and real-time collaboration tools. This opens new opportunities for African businesses to compete on a global scale.

Improved reliability : The diverse routing provided by the Paratus Express Route offers telecoms providers a robust alternative to existing submarine cables, enhancing overall network resilience. This is crucial for maintaining business continuity and ensuring always-on connectivity for critical services.

Future proofing : The scalable nature of the Infinera technology allows for easy upgrades to meet future bandwidth demands without requiring significant infrastructure changes. This protects the investments of both Paratus and its customers, ensuring the network can evolve with growing needs.

Economic growth: The improved connectivity is expected to act as a catalyst for digital transformation across various sectors, driving economic growth in the region. By providing world-class infrastructure, Paratus is enabling African businesses to participate fully in the global digital economy.

For both telecoms providers and enterprises, the key features and benefits of the Paratus Express Route are:

Unparalleled speed: The Express Route offers the fastest connectivity between Johannesburg and Europe, with a latency of just 123 milliseconds. Massive capacity increase: The network can support wavelengths of up to 800Gbps, providing a significant boost in available bandwidth. This allows Paratus to meet ever-increasing data demands of enterprises and telecoms customers. Redundancy and resilience: The diverse routing offers an alternative path, mitigating the impact of potential fibre outages between Johannesburg and Cape Town. This ensures business continuity and minimises downtime for critical applications. Scalability: The Infinera ICE6 technology allows for flexible scaling to meet future bandwidth demands. Paratus can easily upgrade capacity without requiring significant infrastructure changes, thereby future proofing its network investment. Spectral efficiency: The advanced modulation techniques and forward error correction in Infinera's solutions allow Paratus to transmit more data using less spectrum, maximising the utilisation of their fibre infrastructure. Operational simplicity: The integrated nature of Infinera's solutions reduces the number of network elements required, simplifying network management and reducing operational costs for Paratus.

Commenting on the impact the Express Route has for both telecoms providers and enterprises, Chief Commercial Officer for Paratus Group, Martin Cox, says: "The Paratus Express Route represents a quantum leap in connectivity between Africa and Europe. This isn't just an improvement – it's a complete transformation of what's possible in African telecommunications. Telecoms providers can now offer their customers unprecedented bandwidth and reliability. Enterprises can now leverage ultra-low latency connections to power real-time applications, cloud services and data-intensive operations.”

The Paratus Express Route, powered by Infinera's cutting-edge technology, represents a giant leap forward in connectivity between Africa and Europe. By leveraging advanced optical networking solutions and making substantial investments in infrastructure, Paratus has created a "fibre superhighway" that addresses not only the current but also the future needs of telecoms providers and enterprises.

As digital transformation continues to accelerate across Africa, the Express Route is poised to play a crucial role in driving economic growth and fostering innovation in the region. With its unparalleled speed, massive capacity and built-in scalability, the Paratus Express Route is set to redefine what's possible in African telecommunications and digital services.

For more information about how the Paratus Express Route can benefit your organisation, or to discuss customised solutions, please e-mail: sales@paratus.africa.