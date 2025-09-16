Paratus Group launches 12th Solidarity Golf tournament in Angola to drive digital inclusion

From left: Francisco Pinto Leite, Country manager of ITA, Carlos Silva, B2B Sales Director from ITA, Eduardo Muanafumo, Sales Manager and Member of the Paratus Golf Team from ITA.

Paratus Group today announces the 12th edition of the Solidarity Golf tournament will be held on 20 September 2025, at the Mangais Golf Resort in Luanda. Hosted by Internet Technologies Angola (ITA), the Paratus operating company in Angola, this Paratus social investment has, for more than a decade, advanced digital inclusion in some of the country’s most remote schools.

Since its inception in 2012, Solidarity Golf has funded the modernisation of dozens of schools across Angola, equipping them with computers, internet access, training programmes and scholarships. These efforts reflect Paratus Group’s commitment to empowering communities through education and technology, helping to bridge the digital divide across Africa.

This year’s golf tournament will once again unite sponsors, partners, public figures and amateur golf teams eager to support the cause. All the proceeds from team registrations will go towards digitisation and computerisation projects in schools located in hard-to-reach areas. Other fundraising activities, including art auctions and a charity lunch, will also contribute to the initiatives. Partner brands will benefit from dedicated advertising and activation opportunities during the event.

A representative from the Ministry of Education, an ITA partner in identifying schools with the greatest needs, will present the final funds raised at the golf tournament’s closing ceremony when the initiatives to be implemented will also be announced

Country manager of Internet Technologies Angola, Francisco Pinto Leite, said today: “This initiative has strategic value in promoting fair and cohesive development in Angola through technology and education. It brings together companies and institutions that are committed to building the country’s future. Just like in sport, we are stronger when we move forward together.”

The Solidarity Golf tournament continues to play a vital role in Paratus Group’s wider mission to transform Africa through connectivity, providing communities with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.