Paratus Group opens in Tanzania

Pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, Paratus Group, announces the launch of Paratus Tanzania through a joint venture with Tanzanian-based Green Telecom. The announcement comes just four months after the group opened Paratus Kenya, further strengthening the group’s entry into East Africa and its ambitious sub-equatorial expansion plans in Africa.
Paratus Group Chief Commercial Officer Martin Cox says opening in Tanzania is good news for the group and for all the businesses in that country that need high-quality connectivity services. “Having secured the necessary regulatory licences, we are delighted to be partnering with Green Telecom and to launch Paratus Tanzania. With professional technical engineering teams on the ground across the entire country, Paratus Tanzania can take full advantage of the opportunities to reach rural and under-served areas with excellent connectivity and backup solutions.”
MD of Paratus Tanzania, Said Alli is also excited about the future: “With this JV, we will be targeting many sectors, including tourism. Tanzania is currently experiencing a tourism boom – in the last year, for example, tourism numbers rose by around 25% – so for this sector alone, there are huge opportunities. Other sectors, including mining, NGOs, the health sector and the EACOP (East African Crude Oil Pipeline) will also be our targets. More good news is that we will be creating many new jobs over the next year.”
Green Telecom was established in 2013 as a technology solution services provider for MNOs (mobile network operators) and later moved into providing connectivity and telecoms network services to provide tailor-made solutions for managing and integrating its clients’ networks services.
Cox adds: “By opening in another key East African territory, Paratus strengthens its total network service offering. We can tailor network services for any enterprise requiring a fast, robust and reliable connection in Africa and to the rest of the world. The Paratus Group is at the heart of Africa's digital revolution, driving and reshaping connectivity across the continent. As we connect more and more people in Africa, we are giving them the service and the support they need to realise their individual and collective potential.”
Share
Paratus
Paratus is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Among its many and diverse achievements, the group has invested in and launched the East-to-West Africa fiber route and the express route from Africa to the rest of the world.
We have operations in 15 African countries and employ approximately 1100 people across the group. The business extends further to provide satellite connectivity-focused services in more than 30 African countries. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence (PoPs) in Europe, the UK and the USA.
Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The Group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.