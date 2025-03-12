Paratus Group opens in Tanzania

Paratus Tanzania. (Image: Paratus)

Pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, Paratus Group, announces the launch of Paratus Tanzania through a joint venture with Tanzanian-based Green Telecom. The announcement comes just four months after the group opened Paratus Kenya, further strengthening the group’s entry into East Africa and its ambitious sub-equatorial expansion plans in Africa.

Paratus Group Chief Commercial Officer Martin Cox says opening in Tanzania is good news for the group and for all the businesses in that country that need high-quality connectivity services. “Having secured the necessary regulatory licences, we are delighted to be partnering with Green Telecom and to launch Paratus Tanzania. With professional technical engineering teams on the ground across the entire country, Paratus Tanzania can take full advantage of the opportunities to reach rural and under-served areas with excellent connectivity and backup solutions.”

MD of Paratus Tanzania, Said Alli is also excited about the future: “With this JV, we will be targeting many sectors, including tourism. Tanzania is currently experiencing a tourism boom – in the last year, for example, tourism numbers rose by around 25% – so for this sector alone, there are huge opportunities. Other sectors, including mining, NGOs, the health sector and the EACOP (East African Crude Oil Pipeline) will also be our targets. More good news is that we will be creating many new jobs over the next year.”

Green Telecom was established in 2013 as a technology solution services provider for MNOs (mobile network operators) and later moved into providing connectivity and telecoms network services to provide tailor-made solutions for managing and integrating its clients’ networks services.

Cox adds: “By opening in another key East African territory, Paratus strengthens its total network service offering. We can tailor network services for any enterprise requiring a fast, robust and reliable connection in Africa and to the rest of the world. The Paratus Group is at the heart of Africa's digital revolution, driving and reshaping connectivity across the continent. As we connect more and more people in Africa, we are giving them the service and the support they need to realise their individual and collective potential.”