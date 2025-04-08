Paratus Group strengthens communities, conservation through connectivity

Paratus Namibia, in partnership with Eduvision, is empowering over 12 000 learners and 471 teachers with high-speed connectivity, bridging the education gap in rural schools.

Paratus Group, a leading pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, has a mandate to help uplift the communities it connects by investing in education and infrastructure projects across the continent. As part of its Paratus Social Investment (PSI) programme, Paratus is helping to transform lives in Namibia, Mozambique and Angola by providing connectivity, digital resources and educational opportunities to underserved communities.

More than 12 000 learners and 471 teachers empowered in Namibia

In Namibia, Paratus has a long-standing partnership with Eduvision, a project dedicated to advancing digital learning in rural schools. For more than six years, Paratus has provided GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit) satellite equipment, infrastructure and technical support to empower more than 12 000 learners and 471 teachers in schools, from junior primary to senior secondary schools throughout the entire Namibia. Eduvision enables real-time interactive lessons in remote areas by connecting schools through VSAT technology, offering students access to high-quality education.

Paratus Executive Chairman, Barney Harmse, emphasised the programme’s success: “Eduvision is a beacon of educational light, equipping Namibia’s future leaders with essential digital tools and teaching techniques. By providing connectivity to schools in underserved areas, we help unlock the potential of learners and teachers alike.”

Paratus remains committed to Eduvision’s mission, supporting plans to connect more schools in 2025 to enhance digital skills and bridge Namibia’s digital divide.

Connecting thousands of Angolan students to world-class teaching

Internet Technologies Angola (part of the Paratus Group) is a proud supporter of the annual Golf Solidario tournament, which raises funds to equip local schools with much-needed digital resources. The 2024 edition saw over 350 participants raising more than 25 million Kwanzas to benefit two schools in the Cabinda region: Complexo Escolar and Instituto Politécnico de Chiazi. These efforts will provide around 2 000 children with access to digital classrooms, helping to modernise education in some of Angola’s underserved areas.

The funds raised in previous tournaments have already impacted more than 10 000 students by improving IT infrastructure in schools across the country.

Inauguration of the two school rooms fully equipped with computers at Manuel Quarta Punza Polytechnic Institute in Uíge.

Promoting digital inclusion in Angola

In November 2024, Internet Technologies Angola inaugurated two fully equipped computer rooms at the Manuel Quarta Punza Polytechnic High School in Uíge Province. This initiative, part of the company’s long-running “Golfe Solidário” social responsibility programme, will benefit over 1 500 students from grades 10 to 13, enhancing their access to digital education. Funded by contributions from the 10th Solidarity Golf Tournament held in September, the project represents an investment of over 30 million Kwanzas to advance digital literacy and inclusion in alignment with Angola’s national goals. This milestone, through Internet Technologies Angola, reinforces Paratus Group’s broader mission to bridge the digital divide and empower future generations through technology.

Paratus Zambia proudly supports the Capture the Flag Challenge and ABSA Cyberthon, mentoring young talent and strengthening the nation’s cyber security capabilities.

Paratus Zambia and the Capture the Flag Cybersecurity Challenge

For the second consecutive year, Paratus Zambia proudly sponsored the Digital Safe Limited Capture the Flag (CTF) Competition, a cyber security challenge for university students in Zambia. This dynamic event brings together students from various universities to test their skills in real-world cyber security scenarios, such as code-cracking and solving security vulnerabilities.

Multiple rounds leading to a competitive final sees the top-performing teams being awarded valuable prizes, including ISACA student memberships. This year, Paratus Zambia introduced a new incentive: a paid internship for the highest-achieving student. This initiative enables Paratus to connect with and mentor emerging talent, contributing directly to Zambia’s growing cyber security workforce.

Furthering its commitment to cyber security development, Paratus Zambia is the official connectivity partner for this year’s ABSA Cyberthon, which takes place from 4-22 November 2025. Paratus will provide dedicated wireless internet connectivity for the event, ensuring a secure and stable environment for participants. Leveraging its existing infrastructure, Paratus will provide a high-speed internet link with firewall protection to optimise the competition's focus on cyber security challenges.

To amplify awareness of the Cyberthon, Paratus will be using Flava FM and Hot FM to highlight the initiative and its impact in the lead-up to the event. As part of its long-term commitment to fostering cyber security talent, Paratus Zambia is also offering three paid internships to top-performing participants, with a total budget of K22 500 over three months. This initiative not only provides valuable industry exposure but also supports Paratus’ recruitment efforts, particularly in sourcing future systems and network engineers.

Paratus Zambia emphasises the importance of these partnerships. As the official connectivity sponsor, it is assisting future generations in developing critical cyber security skills. By supporting competitions like these, Paratus Zambia helps nurture a skilled pool of cyber security professionals that the Zambian industry can rely on. Cyber crime is one of the greatest risks to any business, and although digital technology is always improving, the sophistication of cyber attacks is also evolving. We need to stay one step ahead.

This annual sponsorship signals the Paratus Zambia dedication to developing essential digital skills and empowering young Zambians to protect and advance Zambia’s digital landscape.

Paratus Mozambique’s Starlink installation is revolutionising connectivity, enhancing education, healthcare and business for 3 500 residents.

Strengthening an entire community through connectivity

In Mozambique, Paratus has connected the entire Santa Maria community, on the Machangulo Peninsula, with high-speed internet via a Starlink installation at the local administrative post. This connection has transformed access to online resources for 1 466 students and 30 educators at the local school, who can now benefit from digital learning tools. The healthcare services and businesses in the community are also empowered with reliable internet, driving both academic and economic progress for the 3 500 residents. By working closely with local authorities, Paratus has provided a telecommunications lifeline to this remote area, ensuring that the Santa Maria community can now fully engage in the digital world.

Through investments in education, digital infrastructure and local communities, Paratus is fulfilling its mission to transform Africa. By providing exceptional connectivity and customer service, it connects underserved areas and unlocks the continent’s potential.