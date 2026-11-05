Paratus Lesotho opens for business with Starlink

Paratus Lesotho will provide high-speed internet services backed by local customer and technical support.

Pan-African telecommunications and network services group, Paratus Group, announces its latest operation in Lesotho. Paratus Lesotho will provide high-speed internet services backed by local customer and technical support and offers Starlink enterprise connectivity alongside Paratus network solutions to businesses and organisations across the Kingdom of Lesotho. The launch marks another step in Paratus Group's expansion across Africa and in providing connectivity solutions to support greater digital participation in another African territory.

Makali Lepholisa is Managing Director of Paratus Lesotho, a joint venture between Real Image Lesotho and Paratus Group. Makali brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across various fields, including customs modernisation, trade facilitation, business strategy and stakeholder engagement. She holds a Master’s degree in Customs Administration from Charles Sturt University, Australia, an MBA from Business School Netherlands, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting.

Throughout her career, Makali has worked extensively with governments, regional institutions, development partners and the private sector on projects that promote economic growth, digital transformation and cross-border trade. She has contributed to trade facilitation and National Single Window programmes across several African countries and has supported regional initiatives through organisations such as SADC, the World Bank, UNDP and other international partners.

Makali is focused on accelerating digital connectivity, expanding access to world-class telecommunications services: “Backed by the Paratus Group’s expertise and track record in other countries, I am very excited about the opportunities for Paratus Lesotho to support the country’s social and economic development through reliable and innovative technology solutions.”

Lesotho's mountainous terrain presents significant challenges for conventional telecommunications infrastructure, particularly outside major urban centres. For businesses and organisations operating in remote areas, access to reliable connectivity can be difficult, limiting opportunities for growth and access to essential digital services. As an authorised Starlink reseller, Paratus Lesotho will offer enterprise connectivity using low earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet access to locations where fibre and other terrestrial infrastructure may be limited or unavailable. Customers will also benefit from the technical expertise and established network capabilities of the wider Paratus Group.